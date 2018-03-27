Related

Article

Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors

27 March 2018 23:25

Isco struck his first international hat-trick as Spain extended Julen Lopetegui's unbeaten run as coach to 18 matches with a supreme 6-1 demolition of Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday.

Spain were pegged back by Germany for a 1-1 draw on Friday but Argentina – without Lionel Messi due to injury – fared far worse than the reigning world champions. 

Diego Costa put Spain in front, Marco Asensio then adding his second assist of the game by setting up Isco, although Nicolas Otamendi headed one back for Argentina before the break.

That proved a mere consolation for the visitors at the Wanda Metropolitano, though, with Isco on target again shortly after the restart to put Spain in total control.

The Real Madrid playmaker continued to build on an eye-catching individual performance by helping to tee up Thiago Alcantara for Spain's fine fourth, Lopetegui's side sending a warning shot ahead of the World Cup with a fifth via substitute Iago Aspas, who set up Isco to claim the match ball soon after.

Argentina defender Javier Mascherano endured a miserable night to overshadow a proud landmark as he equalled Javier Zanetti's national record of 142 caps, while Jorge Sampaoli's men were shorn of attacking threat in Messi's absence.

The visitors should have taken the lead in the eighth minute, Gonzalo Higuain getting in front of Sergio Ramos in the box but cushioning his effort from a left-wing Maximiliano Meza cross wide.

Spain soon punished that miss as Costa scored from close range, although he was hurt in the process by colliding with Sergio Romero.

Andres Iniesta won the ball deep in Argentina territory, with Asensio poking a pass through for Costa to beat Romero to the ball and finish bravely. Both players were initially able to play on after a lengthy delay for treatment, although Romero was then substituted.

Meza almost marked his first international appearance with a goal but Ramos made a fine interception after the debutant swapped passes with Higuain and shaped to shoot.

Spain's greater incision in front of goal saw them double their lead, Asensio playing a perfect low cross for Real Madrid team-mate Isco to slot past substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero.

Argentina grabbed a goal back in the 39th minute as Ever Banega's left-wing corner enabled Otamendi to beat Ramos in the air and power a downward header through David de Gea's grasp.

Isco restored Spain's two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute. Iniesta's superb lofted throughball sent half-time sub Aspas clear, the striker teeing up Isco for a first-time finish.

Spain were suddenly rampant with Isco turning provider, the midfielder finding Aspas, who touched the ball on for Thiago to slam home.

Ramos appeared to have tucked away another for the hosts, firing in Asensio's cross, but the goal was disallowed for a push, Otamendi then close to a second but seeing his header clip the outside of the post.

Spain are known for possession football but a long De Gea kick down the middle allowed Aspas to add his name to the scoresheet, Caballero beaten far too easily after racing out of his area, with the striker then teeing up Isco to steer home his hat-trick goal.

Tempers threatened to boil over in the closing stages as Argentina lost their composure, while Dani Parejo came off the bench to make his Spain debut and cap a fine night for Lopetegui, whose side look the team to beat in Russia.

For Sampaoli, he can only hope the Messi factor will provide the spark his side clearly needs to be a threat come June. 

Sponsored links

Wednesday 28 March

00:30 Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
00:18 De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
00:17 Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
00:14 Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
00:12 Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
00:06 McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
00:01 I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw

Tuesday 27 March

23:51 Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
23:44 Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
23:26 Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
23:25 Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
23:07 Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
23:07 Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
23:03 England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
22:51 Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
22:41 Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
22:06 Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
22:05 Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
21:54 Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
21:17 Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
20:47 Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
20:17 Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
20:16 Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
19:47 Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
19:30 ´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
18:38 Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
18:28 Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
18:13 We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
18:12 Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
17:49 Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
16:59 Conti suffers knee injury setback
16:25 Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
15:18 Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
15:10 Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
14:10 Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
13:46 Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
13:24 I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
12:40 Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
11:21 Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
10:30 Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
09:52 Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
09:20 Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
06:33 Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
05:59 Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
02:32 Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
02:07 Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
00:36 Coutinho has it all, says Tite
00:00 Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´

Monday 26 March

23:53 Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
22:24 Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
22:07 De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
21:36 Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
20:36 You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
19:32 Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
19:22 It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
19:01 Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
18:11 Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
17:54 Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
17:06 England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
16:36 Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
16:28 Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
16:27 Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
15:30 Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
14:41 Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
14:39 Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
13:03 I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
12:15 Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
11:17 Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
10:34 Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
09:59 Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
09:22 Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
07:17 Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
03:37 Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
01:56 Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
01:21 Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
00:17 Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo

Facebook

18+ GambleAware