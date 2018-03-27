Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors

Isco struck his first international hat-trick as Spain extended Julen Lopetegui's unbeaten run as coach to 18 matches with a supreme 6-1 demolition of Argentina in Madrid on Tuesday.
Spain were pegged back by Germany for a 1-1 draw on Friday but Argentina – without Lionel Messi due to injury – fared far worse than the reigning world champions.
Diego Costa put Spain in front, Marco Asensio then adding his second assist of the game by setting up Isco, although Nicolas Otamendi headed one back for Argentina before the break.
That proved a mere consolation for the visitors at the Wanda Metropolitano, though, with Isco on target again shortly after the restart to put Spain in total control.
The Real Madrid playmaker continued to build on an eye-catching individual performance by helping to tee up Thiago Alcantara for Spain's fine fourth, Lopetegui's side sending a warning shot ahead of the World Cup with a fifth via substitute Iago Aspas, who set up Isco to claim the match ball soon after.
Argentina defender Javier Mascherano endured a miserable night to overshadow a proud landmark as he equalled Javier Zanetti's national record of 142 caps, while Jorge Sampaoli's men were shorn of attacking threat in Messi's absence.
142 - Including the game against Spain, Javier Mascherano equals Javier Zanetti as the most capped player for Argentina. Chief. pic.twitter.com/9KrL9fxzYm— OptaJavier (@OptaJavier) March 27, 2018
The visitors should have taken the lead in the eighth minute, Gonzalo Higuain getting in front of Sergio Ramos in the box but cushioning his effort from a left-wing Maximiliano Meza cross wide.
Spain soon punished that miss as Costa scored from close range, although he was hurt in the process by colliding with Sergio Romero.
Andres Iniesta won the ball deep in Argentina territory, with Asensio poking a pass through for Costa to beat Romero to the ball and finish bravely. Both players were initially able to play on after a lengthy delay for treatment, although Romero was then substituted.
Meza almost marked his first international appearance with a goal but Ramos made a fine interception after the debutant swapped passes with Higuain and shaped to shoot.
Spain's greater incision in front of goal saw them double their lead, Asensio playing a perfect low cross for Real Madrid team-mate Isco to slot past substitute goalkeeper Willy Caballero.
3 - Only David Silva (5) has provided more assists than Marco Asensio (3) for Spain in Lopetegui's Era. Mates pic.twitter.com/GGERr7fBqw— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 27, 2018
Argentina grabbed a goal back in the 39th minute as Ever Banega's left-wing corner enabled Otamendi to beat Ramos in the air and power a downward header through David de Gea's grasp.
Isco restored Spain's two-goal cushion in the 52nd minute. Iniesta's superb lofted throughball sent half-time sub Aspas clear, the striker teeing up Isco for a first-time finish.
Spain were suddenly rampant with Isco turning provider, the midfielder finding Aspas, who touched the ball on for Thiago to slam home.
THIAGOOOOOOALLLLLLL!— FC Bayern English (@FCBayernEN) March 27, 2018
Spain have a fourth against Argentina and it's @Thiago6! #MiaSanMia #ESPARG https://t.co/zExek3RRzI
Ramos appeared to have tucked away another for the hosts, firing in Asensio's cross, but the goal was disallowed for a push, Otamendi then close to a second but seeing his header clip the outside of the post.
Spain are known for possession football but a long De Gea kick down the middle allowed Aspas to add his name to the scoresheet, Caballero beaten far too easily after racing out of his area, with the striker then teeing up Isco to steer home his hat-trick goal.
Tempers threatened to boil over in the closing stages as Argentina lost their composure, while Dani Parejo came off the bench to make his Spain debut and cap a fine night for Lopetegui, whose side look the team to beat in Russia.
For Sampaoli, he can only hope the Messi factor will provide the spark his side clearly needs to be a threat come June.
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw
|Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
|Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
|Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
|Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
|Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
|Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
|England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo