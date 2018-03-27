Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts

Paul Pogba and Kylian Mbappe enjoyed landmark moments as France beat World Cup hosts Russia on Tuesday.

Pogba set up Mbappe and then scored a glorious free-kick himself, dedicating the goal to his late father with a message written on his t-shirt.

The Manchester United midfielder has been out of form at club level, losing his place under Jose Mourinho, but scored and provided an assist for the first time at international level.

France's 3-1 win at St Petersburg's Krestovsky Stadium also provided a milestone for Mbappe, who scored twice but appeared to suffer a late injury.

19 - Kylian Mbappé is the youngest player to score a brace with the French national team in the post-war period (19 years & 3 months). Delicious. pic.twitter.com/uONxjFgFQm — OptaJean (@OptaJean) March 27, 2018

The Paris Saint-Germain teenager is the youngest player to score a brace for France in the post-war era.

France, beaten by Colombia on Friday despite taking a two-goal lead, have lined up friendlies against the Republic of Ireland, Italy and United States before heading to Russia, where they will take on Australia, Peru and Denmark in Group C.