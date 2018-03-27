Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi

Lionel Messi wants to win the World Cup with Argentina more than anyone, according to team-mate Nicolas Otamendi, who believes the Barcelona star is the best in the world regardless.
Messi is still waiting on his first senior international honour, despite claiming five Ballons d'Or and four Champions Leagues in an astounding career.
The 30-year-old's failure to win a World Cup has so far counted against him in debates ranking the greatest players of all time, but Otamendi says Argentina's 25-year trophy drought – which stretches back to the 1993 Copa America – is not for a want of trying from their talisman, a four-time loser in international finals.
"For Leo, [the World Cup] is obviously what's missing, but it doesn't stop him being the best in the world," Otamendi told Marca ahead of Tuesday's friendly against Spain.
"In Argentina, we are very demanding, but we are lucky to have Leo - he helps a lot. He is always calm, he tries to deliver for the team. He's a competitor, a winner, in games and in training.
"Sometimes the game doesn't go as planned but he always looks for the best for the team. We try to help him, to give him what he needs, to make it work and take advantage of having him in the team.
"Given the players that Argentina have, [winning the World Cup] is a demand that we all want, but we won't win it in the first game. We will play each game like a final and destiny will tell us where we will end up.
"In Brazil, we got to the final and we almost won it, but it wasn't to be. We've had three finals where we couldn't do it, but if we get into that position again it's because the team deserves it.
"In Argentina, [Messi] is valued highly - there are comparisons with [Diego] Maradona. I am lucky to share a team with Leo and he wants to win a title with his country more than anyone."
12,5% - Argentina have only won 12,5% of South American 2018 World Cup Qualifying games without Leo Messi compared to 60% when he has played. Dependence pic.twitter.com/47V8C8H6cc— OptaJose (@OptaJose) March 27, 2018
Otamendi expressed his belief he is currently playing his best football as Pep Guardiola's Manchester City look to add Premier League and Champions League titles to their EFL Cup win.
"At a personal level, I'm having a very good season," he said. "I've adapted to the team, the play, Pep's ideas.
"I'm happy because I'm playing football how I've always liked to play it."
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son