I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut

Justin Kluivert, the son of former Barcelona star Patrick Kluivert, hopes his family and the country are proud of him after he made his senior international debut for Netherlands.
The 18-year-old has followed in the footsteps of his father by impressing at a young age for Ajax and is already being linked with some of Europe's top clubs.
Kluivert Sr won the Eredivisie, Champions League and LaLiga in a career that took him to AC Milan and Barca, while he also earned 79 caps for the Oranje, scoring 40 goals to precede Klaas-Jan Huntelaar and Robin van Persie as the country's leading scorer.
It remains to be seen if Justin can live up to those lofty standards, but for now the teenager is thrilled to get his first taste of action on the big stage, having come on as a substitute late in the 3-0 friendly win over Portugal on Monday.
"Yes, it's all started now," he said after the match in Geneva.
"I'm really happy with my debut. This is a dream for me since I was a kid. I'm just 18 years old, at this age making my debut... yeah, that's amazing."
| Justin Kluivert, Guus Til en hun haasjes. #PORNED pic.twitter.com/YZ35hRriqF— OnsOranje (@OnsOranje) March 26, 2018
Goals from Memphis Depay, Ryan Babel and Virgil van Dijk earned Ronald Koeman his first win in charge at the expense of the European champions, affording Kluivert a smooth introduction to the international arena.
"A fantastic game to come on the pitch [into]," he said. "So I'm so happy with my debut, so happy!
"An amazing feeling... I felt jitters in my stomach. You know that everyone watched the game at home, full of suspense.
"So that's amazing and that gives me a fantastic feeling. I'm proud, I know my family is proud [too] and hopefully a part of Holland too.
"That's what you do it for and I hope to do it more in the future."
Netherlands failed to qualify for Euro 2016 and also missed out on a place at the World Cup in Russia this year, but Depay is optimistic about the team's prospects under Koeman.
"It's just the beginning of something new, with a new, young group of players," he said.
"We need to stay hungry and motivated to learn. And then you see the team's performance on the pitch.
"And outside the pitch we are close with each other and spend a lot of time. So we need to follow the path we just started."
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son