Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record

Didier Deschamps knows many of his players are focused on club duties as the conclusion to the domestic season looms, but he was satisfied with France's performance in their 3-1 friendly win over Russia.
After a slow start in St Petersburg, Paul Pogba created the opening goal for Kylian Mbappe and netted a stunning free-kick to make it 2-0.
Russia pulled one back through Fedor Smolov, but Mbappe netted his second and France's third with seven minutes to go to make the result safe.
And Deschamps feels his team, who surrendered a two-goal lead to lose 3-2 to Colombia in Paris on Friday, can be satisfied with their efforts at Petrovsky Stadium.
"We scored three goals, so no matter the system, we created opportunities," he told TF1 when asked about the team's switch from 4-2-3-1 to 4-3-3.
"We made fewer errors in the second period, even if we conceded the goal.
"We did not do everything well, but this is a time when players have a lot of matches and goals to achieve [for their clubs]."
Deschamps was also impressed with World Cup hosts Russia, who produced an improved showing after going down 3-0 to Brazil in Moscow last week.
"They were [impressive] in their style ... there is quality and commitment, a bit too much," he added, jokingly.
Full time! A brace from @KMbappe and a sublime @paulpogba free-kick give Les Bleus a deserved 3-1 win over Russia! #RUSFRA #FiersdetreBleus pic.twitter.com/z4fDDgtKrU— French Team (@FrenchTeam) March 27, 2018
Mbappe became the youngest player to score a brace for France in the post-war period and limped off in the final minutes, but the Paris Saint-Germain forward did not appear to be in any discomfort during his post-match interview, and also sought to play down his entry in the record books.
"It's good, I'm happy, but the important thing was to win," he said.
"I do not chase after the records.
"I felt good because I played with players with whom it is easy to combine… Ousmane Dembele, Anthony Martial, who is a great player.
"There are automatic [things] to create [between the players] but it's a good start."
France's World Cup campaign begins against Australia in Kazan on June 16, followed by meetings with Peru and Denmark.
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son