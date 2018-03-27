Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook

Colombia failed to follow-up their impressive victory over France with another win as Miguel Borja missed a late penalty and a glut of chances in a 0-0 draw against Australia.
Half-time substitute Borja was denied from the spot by birthday boy Danny Vukovic and hit the post twice – the second coming in the last minute of stoppage time – as Colombia failed to show the clinical edge that saw them come from two goals down to beat Les Blues 3-2 in their previous outing.
Jose Pekerman's team were by far the better side at Fulham's Craven Cottage and produced plenty of the fast attacking breaks and skilful forward play they hope will bring them success at the World Cup, but ultimately failed to convert a number of excellent chances.
The best of those fell to Palmeiras forward Borja, who was afforded frequent opportunities by a ragged Australian defence that had four goals put past it by Norway last time out.
On a frustrating night for Colombia, Pekerman also saw defender Oscar Murillo carried off with a potentially serious injury.
The result and a clean sheet will come as a relief to Australia coach Bert van Marwijk who, while failing to claim his first victory since taking the job, will have been pleased to earn a respectable draw.
FULL TIME | A performance to be proud of! #COLvAUS #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/SI9gBgQnto— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 27, 2018
Colombia's first opportunity came in the fifth minute. Socceroos goalkeeper Brad Jones was fortunate not to be punished when he flew out of his goal to punch the ball clear and was beaten to it by Andres Uribe, who headed narrowly wide of the unguarded net.
James Rodriguez carved out a one-on-one with Jones five minutes before half-time but failed to get any real power behind his shot, before Tomi Juric dragged one across the face of goal and narrowly wide at the other end.
Neat interplay between Tom Rogic and Massimo Luongo early in the second half allowed the latter to attempt a swerving left-footed shot from 20 yards, but his aim was wayward.
Borja replaced the ineffectual Radamel Falcao at half-time and his first contribution was to pull off an audacious overhead kick that flew narrowly over the crossbar.
However, Colombia were dealt a blow when Murillo suffered a leg injury and had to be taken off on a stretcher shortly before Borja had a goal correctly ruled out for offside.
Colombia continued to pile forward and Johan Mojica's looping cross presented Borja with a free header, but he contrived to bundle wide from inside the six-yard box.
With 10 minutes left and Australia unable to get out of their own half, yet another chance fell to Borja as he nodded across goal and struck the upright.
There was still time for Vukovic - a half-time replacement for Jones - to clumsily fell Borja in the penalty area, but he redeemed himself by diving low to his left to save the ensuing spot-kick in the 86th minute.
Borja's miserable outing was compounded when he hit the post in the last action of the game as Australia narrowly avoided defeat.
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw
|Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
|Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
|Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
|Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
|Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
|Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
|England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo