Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat

After an alarming 4-1 defeat to Norway on Friday, the only way was up for Bert van Marwijk and Australia.
Van Marwijk's first game in charge of the Socceroos in Oslo proved to be one to forget, as the reality of how unprepared his team were for the World Cup became abundantly clear.
But Tuesday's entertaining 0-0 draw with Colombia suggested positive strides have already been made.
Van Marwijk replaced Ange Postecoglou in January - the former coach leaving his post despite guiding Australia through World Cup qualification - but has had limited time to work with his players.
In the wake of the Norway hammering, some Australian players pointed to the team's poor interpretation of Van Marwijk's tactics. Both Massimo Luongo and Tomi Juric made similar comments, suggesting they were too literal when it came to adapting to a more direct style than they had been used to under Postecoglou.
Luongo felt Australia's players followed Van Marwijk's directions too closely, relinquishing any creativity in favour of playing direct and on the counter attack.
Against a considerably more talented Colombia side on Tuesday, there was plenty to indicate the interim period on the training pitch had been put to good use.
While they were by no means outstanding, Australia looked solid at the back for the most part and had more about them in the final third – a lovely move involving Luongo and Andrew Nabbout at the start of the second half evidence of this.
FULL TIME | A performance to be proud of! ️#COLvAUS #GoSocceroos pic.twitter.com/SI9gBgQnto— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 27, 2018
Luongo, brought into the midfield on the day, made a significant difference with his craft and energy, while Tom Rogic added some creativity.
There was also far more adventure on display out wide, with left-back Aziz Behich getting forward well and often, and the direct approach from Friday less obvious.
Colombia were praised by France coach Didier Deschamps for their "aggression" when coming from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at the Stade de France on Friday, but Australia certainly matched Los Cafeteros in that respect at Craven Cottage.
Jose Pekerman's side increased the pressure during the final 35 minutes and really tested Australia, going very close late on when Miguel Borja hit the post with a towering header and then seeing an 85th-minute penalty saved by Danny Vukovic. They also highlighted a few areas in which Australia will need to improve.
Josh Risdon at right-back had supreme difficulty with Carlos Bacca and Johan Mojica, while their transition between defence and attack needs work, particularly in terms of passing out from the back.
But even then, with Colombia pressing hard for a winner, a moment of Luongo inspiration created another Australia chance, as he danced past a couple of tackles inside the box and shot at David Ospina.
Granted, for Australia to make a lasting impression at the World Cup they will need to be more clinical, but holding a talented Colombia side is certainly a step in the right direction following the Oslo debacle.
|Spain have slapped us - Sampaoli surprised by Argentina collapse
|Italy are not as bad as people say they are, insists Di Biagio
|Argentina debutant Meza angry after Spain humiliation
|De Bruyne hails Belgium progress after big win
|Isco hails Lopetegui faith after first hat-trick
|Low laments unforced errors after Brazil loss
|Spain hammering equals record Argentina defeat
|McKenna, Hendry lauded as McLeish hails Scotland´s intensity
|I´m glad it´s not the World Cup yet! - Southgate questions VAR decision after England draw
|Australia show signs of progress after low of Norway defeat
|Stones wobbles and Sterling shines as VAR has final word
|Poland 3 South Korea 2: Zielinski stunner sees off late comeback
|Spain 6 Argentina 1: Isco hits hat-trick in thumping of Messi-less visitors
|Colombia 0 Australia 0: Borja blunders let Socceroos off the hook
|Desailly wants France-Brazil World Cup final, tips Neymar to shine
|England 1 Italy 1: Insigne penalty denies Southgate´s side at Wembley
|Germany 0 Brazil 1: Jesus ends Low´s 22-game unbeaten run
|Belgium 4 Saudi Arabia 0: Lukaku at the double
|Mascherano matches Zanetti´s Argentina caps record
|Denmark 0 Chile 0: Hareide´s men held at home
|Hungary 0 Scotland 1: Phillips gets McLeish´s second spell up and running
|Deschamps satisfied with France as Mbappe shrugs off record
|Messi left out of Argentina´s Spain friendly
|Alli left benched by Southgate for England v Italy
|Pogba & Mbappe record France firsts
|Russia 1 France 3: Pogba and Mbappe shine as Les Bleus overcome World Cup hosts
|´Impatient´ Robben considering his options ahead of Bayern talks
|Alonso hoping for Spain debut and ´dream´ World Cup call
|Messi wants World Cup win more than anyone, claims Otamendi
|We need everyone to be together - Noble issues rallying cry to West Ham fans
|Crespo backs Dybala for Argentina World Cup selection
|Sevilla ´working on´ Lenglet´s future amid Barcelona links
|Conti suffers knee injury setback
|Japan 1 Ukraine 2: Karavayev extends Halilhodzic´s winless run
|Barcelona ´definitely´ interested in Under, Monchi claims
|Reus, Toprak unlikely to feature in Der Klassiker
|Dugarry launches scathing attack on Pogba and Griezmann
|Birthday boy Neuer runs laps as World Cup comeback bid continues
|I felt jitters in my stomach - Justin Kluivert thrilled with Netherlands debut
|Twelve final subs and a boost for January transfers – UEFA makes Champions League changes
|Can hits out at ´false stories´ surrounding Liverpool future
|Trapp denies Neymar saga has frustrated PSG team-mates
|Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
|Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
|Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
|Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
|Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
|Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
|Coutinho has it all, says Tite
|Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo