Related

Article

Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links

27 March 2018 05:59

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is happy at the Italian champions following links with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.

Allegri, 50, is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and PSG, with Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery both facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs in England and France.

However, Allegri – who is contracted to Juve until 2020 – dismissed rumours of a potential exit.

"Everything is tied to results," Allegri told Premium Sport after winning the golden bench award, having guided Juve to a sixth successive Scudetto last season.

"If you win you're good, if you lose you're less good. I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy here."

Juve are on track to claim a remarkable seventh consecutive Serie A crown – Allegri's men are two points clear of Napoli atop the table.

The Turin giants are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final against titleholders Real Madrid.

Sponsored links

Tuesday 27 March

09:52 Hazard ´would play at left-back´ for Conte at Chelsea
09:20 Sterling: Guardiola killed me after Crystal Palace draw
06:33 Messi: I have no problem with Dybala
05:59 Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links
02:32 Santos accepts blame for Portugal loss
02:07 Bonucci: England youngsters better equipped than Italians
00:36 Coutinho has it all, says Tite
00:00 Bring on Messi – Spain´s Lopetegui excited to face ´one of the best players in history´

Monday 26 March

23:53 Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
22:24 Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
22:07 De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
21:36 Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
20:36 You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
19:32 Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
19:22 It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
19:01 Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
18:11 Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
17:54 Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
17:06 England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
16:36 Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
16:28 Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
16:27 Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
15:30 Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
14:41 Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
14:39 Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
13:03 I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
12:15 Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
11:17 Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
10:34 Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
09:59 Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
09:22 Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
07:17 Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
03:37 Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
01:56 Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
01:21 Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
00:17 Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo

Sunday 25 March

23:57 Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
23:19 My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
21:01 Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
20:03 Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
19:36 England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
19:06 Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
17:55 Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
16:39 Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
16:28 Sane ready to show best form for Germany
15:40 Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
15:19 Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
14:53 Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
14:31 Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
14:22 Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
13:52 A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
12:57 Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
12:23 Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
12:07 Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
11:07 Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
07:45 England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
06:53 Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
06:28 MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
00:20 Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son

Facebook

18+ GambleAware