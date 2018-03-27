Allegri happy at Juventus amid Arsenal and PSG links

Juventus head coach Massimiliano Allegri insisted he is happy at the Italian champions following links with Arsenal and Paris Saint-Germain.
Allegri, 50, is reportedly attracting interest from Arsenal and PSG, with Arsene Wenger and Unai Emery both facing uncertain futures at their respective clubs in England and France.
However, Allegri – who is contracted to Juve until 2020 – dismissed rumours of a potential exit.
"Everything is tied to results," Allegri told Premium Sport after winning the golden bench award, having guided Juve to a sixth successive Scudetto last season.
"If you win you're good, if you lose you're less good. I have a contract until 2020 and I'm happy here."
Juve are on track to claim a remarkable seventh consecutive Serie A crown – Allegri's men are two points clear of Napoli atop the table.
The Turin giants are also preparing for a blockbuster Champions League quarter-final against titleholders Real Madrid.
