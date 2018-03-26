You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man

Lionel Messi will be at the heart of Argentina's bid for World Cup glory – but head coach Jorge Sampaoli is not going to try teaching the Barcelona superstar anything.
Messi will return to the Argentina line-up against Spain at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, having missed Friday's 2-0 win over Italy in Manchester with a sore hamstring.
The five-time Ballon d'Or winner has been in typically sublime form for Barcelona this season and he dragged a ragged Argentina to qualification for Russia 2018 by scoring a sensational hat-trick away to Ecuador last October.
The Albiceleste fell at the final hurdle as Germany prevailed 1-0 after extra-time in the 2014 decider and anticipation over what Messi might achieve in the final World Cup of his peak years is palpable.
The 30-year-old moving to Catalonia in his youth has been a factor in fans from his homeland not always taking him to their hearts as they have other Argentina heroes but he is now indisputably the main man carrying all hopes of glory – something Sampaoli illustrated after confirming the forward's fitness at a pre-match news conference in Madrid.
"It is impossible to teach something to Messi. His level is unattainable. You have to understand Messi, not teach him," he said.
"In training you have to try to cause situations in which his comfort will be optimal. From there, you have to build a team related to this story.
"You have to learn from these kind of players that come around every so often. You have to learn how to go with them, not even in coaching terms, but in the sense of how to bring harmony to him, surrounding him with the right atmosphere.
"In that sense, Leo is very open to interact a lot with what he feels inside the pitch. The interpretation of a player with such a capacity inside the pitch gives the coach a better perspective of what is coming because his lenses are probably much more developed than ours.
"Luckily, the dialogue with him is very constant. I always see him at a high level of compromise with the national team and its wishes. We will go through this together."
[SELECCION MAYOR] Ultimo entrenamiento de @Argentina previo al duelo ante #España. pic.twitter.com/3ZSFnpKhsm— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 26, 2018
Messi will square off against Spain and Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos, a clash that could contradict the match's friendly status.
Nevertheless, the occasionally feisty nature of their Clasico showdowns does not give Sampaoli any cause for concern over Messi's fitness.
"They are two winners and I don't care how Ramos defends against Messi," he added. "Ramos is a great player for Real Madrid and the Spanish national team.
"If there was any risk [in his condition], Leo would have said. He told us before the last friendly.
"He was tested yesterday and tried again today. If he continues like this, he will have no problems playing."
|Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm
|Portugal 0 Netherlands 3: Kluivert makes debut in Koeman´s first win
|De Gea embraces ´special´ challenge of facing Messi
|Cahill wants Socceroos to restore Australia pride
|You can´t teach Messi anything - Sampaoli urges Argentina to understand star man
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|De Gea and Ter Stegen criticise World Cup ball
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories a media game, says PSG´s Pastore
|FA condemns England supporters after trouble in Amsterdam
|This is the real Michy - Batshuayi back on track at Dortmund
|Sweden 1 Chile 2: Bolados strikes late winner on debut
|Italy to name new coach in May, Costacurta confirms
|Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts
|Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy
|Colombia collapse a slap for France, says Giroud
|Vazquez wants Spain to face Messi
|Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund
|Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home
|Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
|Northern Ireland 2 South Korea 1: Son frustrated as World Cup preparations stutter
|Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges
|Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford
|Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update
|Puyol ´doesn´t see any problem´ with Neymar joining Real Madrid
|Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina certainty
|No offers for ´happy´ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back´s agent
|Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas´ cap record
|Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash