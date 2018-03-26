Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City

John Stones admits it has been "difficult" at Manchester City after falling out of favour with manager Pep Guardiola.
The centre-back has struggled to earn a regular place in the team since suffering a hamstring injury in November and has played just nine minutes of the Premier League leaders' last six top-flight matches.
The 23-year-old, who signed from Everton for a reported £47.5million fee in August 2016, is frustrated with his lack of playing time but accepts City's consistency makes it tough to break back into the side.
"It's difficult," said Stones. "Every player wants to play week-in, week-out. But I've had games here and there, I've been fighting and that's all you can do: train hard, keep working hard and, when your chance comes, you've got to take it and that's what I've done.
"I've had the players' backing and the manager's backing. It's one of those things where the team's winning games and playing well, and you can't get back in just like that.
"I've got to keep working hard and that's what I’ve been doing, still learning while I'm on the sidelines, that's a massive thing. You can't switch off and, when your chance comes, you're ready to take it."
Recovery work at @AZAlkmaar pic.twitter.com/qt9vBOKR7i— England (@England) March 24, 2018
Despite his lack of club football, Stones earned a spot in the latest England squad and played the full game as Gareth Southgate's side claimed a 1-0 friendly win over Netherlands last Friday.
Southgate is a keen admirer of the former Barnsley youngster, having coached him at England's Under-21 level, and has made it clear he wants to build a team using defenders who are comfortable playing the ball out from the back.
And Stones thinks working under Guardiola makes it easier to adapt to the England boss' demands.
"I think we try to bring all the attributes and what we learn under Pep into the England squad, and are open to learn from Gareth as well," he said. "It stands us in good stead.
"We work hard on the training pitch under Pep, learn a lot of things, different styles of play, how to play against different formations. I think it gives you that head start coming into England, and we can share our ideas as well.
"The manager picks his players knowing what he wants, and he picks wisely. It's good that every team plays a similar type of football, and we come here and it gels together. Players do it at their clubs, so it's not a massive difference when we come here. That's a big thing. If you're trying to change everyone's style of play, it's not going to happen."
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son
|De Gea and Ter Stegen criticise World Cup ball
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories a media game, says PSG´s Pastore
|FA condemns England supporters after trouble in Amsterdam
|This is the real Michy - Batshuayi back on track at Dortmund
|Sweden 1 Chile 2: Bolados strikes late winner on debut
|Italy to name new coach in May, Costacurta confirms
|Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts
|Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy
|Colombia collapse a slap for France, says Giroud
|Vazquez wants Spain to face Messi
|Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund
|Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home
|Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
|Northern Ireland 2 South Korea 1: Son frustrated as World Cup preparations stutter
|Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges
|Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford
|Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update
|Puyol ´doesn´t see any problem´ with Neymar joining Real Madrid
|Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina certainty
|No offers for ´happy´ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back´s agent
|Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas´ cap record
|Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash