Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance

Joe Hart has remained a "fantastic" influence for England despite the goalkeeper's dwindling hopes of a starting berth at the World Cup.
Manager Gareth Southgate confirmed Stoke City's Jack Butland will start Tuesday's friendly against Italy after Everton's Jordan Pickford extended the Three Lions' run of clean sheets to five matches in a 1-0 win over Netherlands.
That streak began with Hart between the posts in the 1-0 World Cup qualifying victory versus Slovenia, but West Ham's on-loan goalkeeper – comfortably the most experienced player in Southgate's squad with 75 caps – has struggled for form and first-team opportunities since.
Adrian retained the number one spot after Hart was ineligible to face parent club Manchester City in December and his first Premier League game in more than three months for David Moyes' men ended in a shambolic 3-0 defeat to Burnley.
Speaking at a news conference ahead of the Italy match, Southgate revealed Hart and the uncapped Nick Pope were aware of his plans to select Pickford and Butland for the final matches before he names England's provisional World Cup squad.
"I think the circumstances were difficult and the team got more solid just after he went out of the side, with David coming in and working as he does," Southgate said, reflecting on Hart's West Ham predicament.
"That's football. You have to take your opportunities. Joe's professionalism has been brilliant for us. He has worked well for us and always performed well.
"We had the best record in qualifying defensively. This week, even though he knew he wouldn't be playing in the games, he's been a fantastic influence with the rest of the players and the rest of the goalkeepers especially.
"There are seven or eight matches left with their clubs and it's up to the goalkeepers to perform well and we'll take it from there."
As enthusiasm tentatively builds around Southgate's youthful squad, Italy arrive at Wembley at the beginning of a significant rebuilding job.
A humiliating play-off defeat to Sweden saw the Azzurri miss out on World Cup qualification for the first time in 60 years.
Under-21 boss Luigi Di Biagio is in caretaker charge and oversaw a 2-0 defeat to Argentina in Manchester last Friday, but Southgate – who made the same progression as Di Biagio into his current role – believes talk of a crisis around Italy has been overblown.
"I'm not so sure they're in as much of a state as people say," the former Middlesbrough manager added.
"They're not at the World Cup because they were in Spain's group, really. They didn't quite get the play-off right but they've got some good players and they're a proud footballing nation. They won't come to Wembley and roll over, that's for certain.
"Okay, there's some changes because that's the consequence of not qualifying. Everybody knows that.
"I've coached against the coach who is in charge before. His detail is always good; the Italian team's detail is always good.
"We'll be in for a really good test. They'll press us with more intensity than we got pressed [against Netherlands], which is a really good challenge for us."
|Italy´s Spinazzola to miss England clash
|It´s ´impossible´ to be compared to Messi, says Hazard
|Germany forgot about beating Brazil 7-1 the next day - Low
|Ceballos expected to play more at Real Madrid
|Southgate hails Hart influence as Butland gets chance
|England youth coach said I´d never play for my country – David Beckham
|Wilshere´s England KO not set to affect Arsenal
|Elneny signs new ´long-term´ Arsenal contract
|Messi plans to return in Spain friendly
|Wales 0 Uruguay 1: Ton-up Cavani settles China Cup final
|Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc
|Gimenez limps out of Wales v Uruguay to worry Atletico
|I would play against VAR! - Not even technology can deny Maradona ´Hand of God´ goal
|Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth
|Injured McTominay withdraws from Scotland squad
|Stopping Messi almost impossible – Koke
|Stones admits to ´difficult´ time at Manchester City
|Lewandowski won´t be sold to Real Madrid, insists Rummenigge
|Griezmann would love to play with Pogba every day
|Arsenal? Rodgers enjoying his dream job at Celtic
|Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation
|Aguero planning to leave Manchester City for Independiente
|Koeman wary of facing ´the master´ Ronaldo
|Netherlands situation is ´strange´, says Santos
|My home country is France – Lucas defends Spain snub
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son
|De Gea and Ter Stegen criticise World Cup ball
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories a media game, says PSG´s Pastore
|FA condemns England supporters after trouble in Amsterdam
|This is the real Michy - Batshuayi back on track at Dortmund
|Sweden 1 Chile 2: Bolados strikes late winner on debut
|Italy to name new coach in May, Costacurta confirms
|Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts
|Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy
|Colombia collapse a slap for France, says Giroud
|Vazquez wants Spain to face Messi
|Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund
|Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home
|Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
|Northern Ireland 2 South Korea 1: Son frustrated as World Cup preparations stutter
|Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges
|Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford
|Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update
|Puyol ´doesn´t see any problem´ with Neymar joining Real Madrid
|Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina certainty
|No offers for ´happy´ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back´s agent
|Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas´ cap record
|Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash