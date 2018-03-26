Related

Ramos hailed for attending Spain training hours after son´s birth

26 March 2018 12:15

Spain boss Julen Lopetegui praised the commitment of Sergio Ramos for attending training shortly after the birth of his third child.

The 31-year-old and wife Pilar Rubio welcomed their new son, Alejandro, at 18:24 local time (16:24 GMT) in Madrid and the couple shared a picture on social media to announce the news.

It seems Ramos was unwilling to skip his international duties, though, as the Spain captain promptly headed to his side's base at Las Rozas for a training session ahead of the friendly against Argentina.

"It's a really happy day for all of us," head coach Lopetegui told Cadena SER. "He made an incredible effort to come to training and he's shown the mentality he has, which we love."

Spain face Argentina at the Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday, four days on from their 1-1 draw with world champions Germany.

