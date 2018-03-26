Related

Article

Giroud ´very happy´ with Chelsea adaptation

26 March 2018 01:56

Chelsea forward Olivier Giroud is pleased with the way he has adapted to the club despite struggling for goals.

The France international left Arsenal for their Premier League rivals in January, but he has managed just one goal in eight games.

Despite that below-par return, Giroud said he was happy with how he has settled at Chelsea, although he is eager for more.

"I am very happy about how I've adapted to Chelsea. I've been very welcomed there," he told a news conference.

"I feel great and have a special relationship with the number 10, playing behind the front striker whether it is Eden [Hazard], Willian or Pedro. I felt great right from my first game. I was decisive.

"It's true that the games that followed were a bit harder and I didn't manage to score goals. It was a mix between a lack of efficiency or maybe a lack of clear chances, for example, against [Crystal] Palace.

"But it's very promising, and you've got to remember that it's not easy changing teams in the winter transfer window, and then to quickly adapt to a new team. But it was my choice and I don't hide behind anything.

"I just work hard every day in training in order to be efficient as soon as possible, and reach our objectives, as we have an exciting end to the season coming up."

Giroud is a 70-time France international, scoring 30 goals, and is on track to play at another World Cup.

The 31-year-old is unsure whether Russia 2018 will be his last appearance at the showpiece event, but he hopes not.

"It is possible, but it's not up to me whether this will be my last World Cup," Giroud said.

"I've said this before but the France national team is something that means a lot to me, so as long as I'm fit and as long as I can perform on the pitch, I'll be more than happy to come here again.

"That said, we'll see how my body responds, but I am just 31 years old."

