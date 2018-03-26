Related

Gimenez ankle injury not a break, Uruguay confirm

26 March 2018 23:53

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Maria Gimenez has not suffered bone damage after he was forced off with an injury to his left ankle in Uruguay's 1-0 win over Wales on Monday.

The centre-back lasted just eight minutes of the China Cup final before needing to be withdrawn.

Gimenez went down awkwardly after a collision with Wales midfielder Andy King and initially received pitch-side treatment, before then opting not to return to the action.

His inability to continue will have caused concern at Atletico, for whom Gimenez has played 32 times in all competitions this term.

But a statement from the Uruguay camp later on Monday confirmed that further investigations have ruled out damage to Gimenez's ankle bone.

He has returned to Atletico in order to continue his recovery.

