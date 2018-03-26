Dortmund extend contract of sporting director Zorc

Borussia Dortmund sporting director Michael Zorc has signed a new contract, the club have confirmed.
The 55-year-old, who took up the post after he retired from playing in 1998, has extended his deal until June 30, 2021.
"The sporting leadership of Borussia Dortmund will be in the proven hands of Michael Zorc in future," the club said in a statement.
"The eight-time champions of German football have extended the contract of the sporting director until June 30, 2021."
#Zorc2021 pic.twitter.com/F6JhwjmMht— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 26, 2018
"The sporting achievements of the past 10 years are closely linked to the name of Michael Zorc," said CEO Hans-Joachim Watzke.
"Michael Zorc stands for competence, loyalty and a sense of identity. I am looking forward to working together further."
Zorc added: "The past year and a half, despite the DFB-Pokal victory and qualifying for the Champions League, have been difficult for many reasons.
"Against this backdrop, I regard it even more as our collective task to bring Borussia Dortmund into calmer waters, make the team fit for the future and make the club an integral part of the Champions League."
Zorc spent 17 years at Dortmund as a player, winning two Bundesliga titles and the Champions League in 1997.
The club have won a further seven trophies during Zorc's non-playing career at Signal Iduna Park, while they reached the Champions League final in 2013.
Peter Stoger's side are third in the Bundesliga table with seven games left of 2017-18, 18 points behind leaders Bayern Munich.
