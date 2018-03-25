Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger insists he is ready to "take the consequences" if results are not good enough in the final weeks of the season.

The Gunners missed out on Champions League qualification last season and face a huge task to finish in the Premier League's top four this term, with fourth-placed Tottenham 13 points above them with eight games remaining.

Having lost the EFL Cup final to Manchester City and exited the FA Cup at the hands of Nottingham Forest, the Europa League represents Wenger's best chance of securing a return to the Champions League and ending the campaign with silverware.

However, there are reports in Germany that Emirates Stadium officials have already made contact with former Borussia Dortmund boss Thomas Tuchel, with a view to appointing him as Wenger's replacement before 2018-19.

Wenger feels he is not given enough credit for the work he has done during his 22-year reign, while he also thinks he is disrespected because of his age, but concedes he is under pressure to deliver success.

"You focus on doing well for your club and ignore all the rest," the 68-year-old told beIN SPORTS. "The older you get, the more it becomes a little bit age discrimination.

700 - Arsene Wenger registered his 700th Arsenal win, in what was his 1,222nd match in charge of the Gunners. Legacy. pic.twitter.com/NJA5LnEvSP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) March 11, 2018

"I can accept that, if the results are not good enough, we are in the job where we have to take the consequences. But, that perpetual thing linked with you, how long you've been with the club, how old you are, I find that a bit difficult to take.

"But all the rest, I accept. I'm in a tough public job where I have to make results, and I'm responsible for the results."

Wenger also dismissed the idea that winning the Europa League would represent a happy ending for his time in north London.

"Honestly, no, I'm not too concerned by image," he said. "I focus on working with values I think are important, to give my best for my club.

"I'm maybe naive enough to believe that with time going on, with perspective, the emotional context, what I've done for my club will stand out, not so much the last result or how much I've been applauded when I stop.

"I'm a little bit fed up with all that modern thing that is all completely take care of your image. I think I always worked my whole life with the ideal that it's more important who you are than how you look."