England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus

England could challenge for the 2022 World Cup, according to Germany great Lothar Matthaus.

Gareth Southgate's men have been drawn against Belgium, Panama and Tunisia in Group G for the 2018 event in Russia, but they are not considered among the favourites.

Matthaus – who won the 1990 World Cup – feels England should be contenders in four years' time.

The former Bayern Munich star pointed to the country's success at the Under-17 World Cup last year, but he believes Germany could go back-to-back by lifting the trophy in Russia.

"England have a very good team, young team," he said.

"Maybe the World Cup is coming four years too early but for the next World Cup I think they have very good players and have made good results with the youth team in the last 18 months.

"I think the Premier League is the toughest league in Europe. Big teams, great coaches, like Jurgen Klopp, like [Jose] Mourinho, like [Pep] Guardiola.

"We have to work very hard with academies and for this we have a good national team and I think Germany, how they played against Spain [in a 1-1 friendly draw] would be once again one of the favourites for the title."

Germany will face Mexico, Sweden and South Korea in Group F.