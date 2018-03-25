Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star

Palermo attacking midfielder Igor Coronado is being tracked by teams from England, according to his agent.

The 25-year-old has emerged as a reported target for Watford following his displays in Serie B this season.

Coronado hit a hat-trick in Sunday's 4-0 win over Carpi, a result that saw Palermo consolidate third place in the table, a point behind Frosinone but with a game in hand.

The Brazilian is keen on helping his side earn promotion back to Serie A for now but is attracting interest from English clubs with his performances.

"Igor wants to bring Palermo into Serie A. He doesn't plan on playing in Serie B next year," Joao Santos told Tuttomercatoweb.

"The league ends in a month and a half. These are important moments. Every game is crucial and Igor wants to make his contribution.

"Yes, it's true English teams are following him. But Palermo's promotion is what counts today."