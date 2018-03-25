Joe Gomez will play no part in England's friendly with Italy on Tuesday after an ankle problem forced his withdrawal from Gareth Southgate's squad.
The 20-year-old defender lasted just 10 minutes in Amsterdam on Friday before succumbing to injury, with Harry Maguire replacing him.
While Jack Wilshere had been forced to leave the squad due to injury, there was hope Gomez would be able to feature against the Azzurri at Wembley.
However, the damage has been deemed serious enough to require further assessment by Liverpool's medical team as they head into a crucial stage of the season both domestically and in the Champions League.
Friday's clash was Gomez's third cap, the youngster having impressed over his 29 Liverpool appearances in all competitions this season.
It's been confirmed that @J_Gomez97 has returned to @LFC for further assessment on the injury he picked up against the Netherlands.— England (@England) March 25, 2018
The #ThreeLions squad for Tuesday's game against Italy has been reduced to players. pic.twitter.com/zPeZOk4eF5
|Coronado agent confirms interest from England in Palermo star
|Vertonghen relaxed over Alderweireld´s Tottenham future
|England can be wonderful or lose to anyone – Javier Clemente
|Ankle injury rules Gomez out of England squad to host Italy
|Di Biagio embodies the Italian spirit, says Lorenzo Pellegrini
|Wenger prepared to ´take the consequences´ of poor Arsenal results
|Sane ready to show best form for Germany
|Bale: Wales trophy would be more special than Real Madrid success
|Gundogan: Germany paying no mind to 7-1 ahead of Brazil match
|Tuchel in touch with Arsenal, claims Matthaus
|Lemar eyeing new Liverpool, Arsenal offers after ´disappointment´ of failed move
|Mourinho doesn´t attack those he doesn´t like – Drogba backs Pogba to come through tough spell
|A-League Review: Brisbane and Perth retain finals hopes
|Oblak returns to Atletico amid injury worry
|Neymar or Salah? Liverpool defender Gomez can´t choose
|Courtois leaves Belgium squad with hamstring injury
|Bale will make his mark with Madrid again, says Allen
|England can challenge for 2022 World Cup – Matthaus
|Kuyt lauds ´exciting´ Salah
|MLS Review: Wright-Phillips lifts Red Bulls, Crew win again
|Spurs star Kane the world´s best player, claims Son
|De Gea and Ter Stegen criticise World Cup ball
|Neymar to Real Madrid stories a media game, says PSG´s Pastore
|FA condemns England supporters after trouble in Amsterdam
|This is the real Michy - Batshuayi back on track at Dortmund
|Sweden 1 Chile 2: Bolados strikes late winner on debut
|Italy to name new coach in May, Costacurta confirms
|Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts
|Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy
|Colombia collapse a slap for France, says Giroud
|Vazquez wants Spain to face Messi
|Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund
|Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home
|Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
|Northern Ireland 2 South Korea 1: Son frustrated as World Cup preparations stutter
|Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges
|Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford
|Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update
|Puyol ´doesn´t see any problem´ with Neymar joining Real Madrid
|Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina certainty
|No offers for ´happy´ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back´s agent
|Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas´ cap record
|Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash
|Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
|France were taught a lesson in aggression by Colombia, says Deschamps
|Ronaldo up to third on all-time list after Portugal brace
|Meunier expects PSG will sack Emery
|Germany friendly emotionally important for Brazil - Tite
|France 2 Colombia 3: Quintero completes stunning comeback in Paris
|Portugal 2 Egypt 1: Late Ronaldo double stuns Salah-inspired Pharaohs
|No Messi, no Magic – Sampaoli playing a risky game ignoring Dybala
|Netherlands 0 England 1: Lingard strikes to ruin Koeman´s debut
|Scotland 0 Costa Rica 1: McLeish suffers defeat in first game back
|Argentina 2 Italy 0: Banega & Lanzini win it for Messi-less Albiceleste
|Germany 1 Spain 1: Muller wonderstrike cancels out Rodrigo opener
|Ibrahimovic: If I want to go to the World Cup, I´m there
|Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk
|Turkey 1 Republic of Ireland 0: Topal strike downs O´Neill´s men
|Norway 4 Australia 1: Kamara hat-trick spoils Van Marwijk´s Socceroos bow
|Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
|Monaco rubbish reports Rybolovlev will sell club and buy AC Milan
|Messi misses Argentina-Italy game
|Neuer cautious over comeback date despite taking positive steps
|Everton defender Holgate warned for alleged homophobic tweets
|Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure
|Russia 0 Brazil 3: Coutinho on target in routine win
|Icardi must keep performing to earn Argentina recall, says Zanetti
|Different place, same Zlatan - Ibrahimovic determined to maintain winning DNA with LA Galaxy
|Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet
|Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
|Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
|Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
|Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
|´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
|LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
|Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
|Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
|Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
|I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
|Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
|Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return