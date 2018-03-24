Related

Article

Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy

24 March 2018 18:19

Jack Wilshere has withdrawn from the England squad for Tuesday's international friendly against Italy due to injury.

Wilshere did not travel to Amsterdam for Friday's 1-0 win over Netherlands, Jesse Lingard's first Three Lions goal earning Gareth Southgate's men a narrow victory.

And the Arsenal midfielder, who is suffering from a knee tendon problem, will not be available to face the Azzurri at Wembley.

"Jack Wilshere won't feature against Italy and has now withdrawn from the group," England confirmed in a brief statement on Twitter.

Wilshere has not played for England since their shock loss to Iceland at Euro 2016, but forced his way back into Gareth Southgate's plans ahead of the World Cup.

Liverpool defender Joe Gomez, who was withdrawn early in the Netherlands victory after a knock to his ankle, will remain with the England squad.

Italy could be without Marco Verratti for the game, with the Paris Saint-Germain midfielder limping off during Italy's 2-0 friendly defeat against Argentina in Manchester on Friday.

