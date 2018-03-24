Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford

Some professional footballers are derided for living a gilded existence far removed from the real world, but at least the commitment and dedication of Colin Doyle cannot be questioned.

The goalkeeper played the full 90 minutes as Republic of Ireland lost a friendly 1-0 to Turkey in Antalya on Friday.

With Martin O'Neill's team not in action again during this international window, Doyle could have been forgiven for making his way home at a leisurely pace.

Instead, less than 24 hours later, the 32-year-old was present at Valley Parade for Bradford City's League One match at home to Gillingham.

And despite his arduous journey, the Bantams' keeper did not chicken out of the task at hand, Simon Grayson naming Doyle in the starting XI.