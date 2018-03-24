Sweden 1 Chile 2: Bolados strikes late winner on debut

Marcos Bolados came off the bench to score a late winner on his international debut as Chile earned a 2-1 friendly victory in Sweden on Saturday.

The match appeared to be drifting towards a draw but 22-year-old Bolados tucked in the rebound after Kristoffer Nordfeldt saved from Alexis Sanchez.

Chile took the lead in the 22nd minute, Arturo Vidal smashing a powerful volley into the roof of the net from the edge of the box after Sweden failed to clear a corner.

But within a minute Sweden drew level with a superbly crafted goal, Ola Toivonen lashing in an immediate response for the hosts after Viktor Claesson touched Emil Forsberg's pass into his path.

Manchester United forward Sanchez had a goal correctly ruled out for offside and Sebastian Larsson whipped a 30-yard free-kick over the angle, while Chile substitute Nicolas Castillo rifled a pair of late shots straight at Nordfeldt in the second half.

Up until the last minute, Sanchez had failed to record a shot on target in an ineffective display but the Chile captain was involved in his side's winner, Nordfeldt only able to parry a tame effort into the danger zone for Bolados to record a dream debut.