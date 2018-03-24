Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons

David Silva has been released from the Spain squad for personal reasons.

The Manchester City playmaker was selected by head coach Julen Lopetegui in the group for friendly matches against Germany and Argentina.

He started the 1-1 draw against the World Cup holders in Dusseldorf on Friday and was replaced by Real Madrid's Lucas Vasquez in the 71st minute.

Spain on Saturday announced via Twitter that Silva has left the national team camp, meaning he will not face beaten 2014 finalists Argentina at Atletico Madrid's Wanda Metropolitano on Tuesday.

Silva has also spent time away from the City this season and announced in January that his son Mateo has been receiving treatment after being born "extremely" prematurely.

City return to action away to Everton in the Premier League on March 31.