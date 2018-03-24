Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals

England demonstrated a rare degree of comfort with an experimental formation as they defeated Netherlands 1-0, while Bert van Marwijk's Australia tenure got off to a nightmare start during a busy night of international friendly action on Friday.
Argentina were without Lionel Messi for a game against Italy intended by Jorge Sampaoli to serve as a dress rehearsal for a World Cup knockout match.
And Didier Deschamps' battle to transform an extraordinarily talented France squad into a consistent, polished team continued as Les Bleus lost 3-2 at home to Colombia.
Here, we bring you three winners and three losers from the high-profile clashes…
THE WINNERS
England's new-look defence
It takes a brave England coach to dispense with his country's preferred 4-4-2 formation, but that is exactly what Southgate did en route to victory in Amsterdam, where Jesse Lingard grabbed the winner with his first senior international goal.
Joe Gomez – who was promptly replaced by Harry Maguire due to injury - John Stones and Kyle Walker formed a back three shielded by Jordan Henderson, with Danny Rose and Kieran Trippier operating as advanced wingbacks, although it remains to be seen if the tactic will make an appearance when the stakes are higher in Russia.
March 23, 2018
Ronaldo trumps Salah - but both are looking good
If some observers are to be believed, Cristiano Ronaldo has a budding rival for the title of being one of the world's best players, Mohamed Salah having risen to the challenge of claiming that mantle during a season of extraordinarily prolific goalscoring for Liverpool.
He put Egypt ahead against Portugal in Zurich, but the Real Madrid star had the final say, netting twice in injury time to deny Hector Cuper's team, with both players looking well set to star in Russia.
No Neymar, no problem for Selecao as Coutinho impresses
Brazil face a nervous wait to learn if Neymar can recover from surgery to repair a broken metatarsal quickly enough to be at his best at the World Cup finals.
But Tite's side had few problems dispatching the hosts in a friendly in Moscow, where Joao Miranda, Philippe Coutinho – who also impressed as a creative force - and Paulinho struck in a 13-minute spell early in the second half. Tougher tests must be navigated, though, if they are to be back at Luzhniki Stadium on July 15.
COMEMORA, BRASIL!— CBF Futebol (@CBF_Futebol) March 23, 2018
A #SeleçãoBrasileira derrotou a Rússia por 3 a 0:
Miranda
Philippe Coutinho
Paulinho#GigantesPorNatureza #WorldCup pic.twitter.com/w6yML2E2MH
THE LOSERS
Van Marwijk and Australia blinded by Northern Lights
The Socceroos won a nerve-wracking play-off to reach a fourth successive World Cup finals, only for coach Ange Postecoglou to resign and take up a post in the J-League.
Van Marwijk took the Netherlands to the final in 2010, but on Friday's evidence he faces a tough task getting to grips with Australia, who were thumped 4-1 by Norway in Oslo.
FULL TIME | Not our night in Oslo. #NORvAUS pic.twitter.com/QpnKu8eadG— Caltex Socceroos (@Socceroos) March 23, 2018
Messi's understudy teaches Sampaoli little
Jorge Sampaoli had made no secret of the fact he considers it his duty to build an Argentina team that maximises the extraordinary gifts of Barcelona star Messi.
The talisman's absence due to a minor injury left his coach watching Giovani Lo Celso playing the number 10 role during a 2-0 win over Italy at Eithad Stadium in Manchester, and La Albiceleste must now wait until the meeting with Spain on Tuesday for another opportunity to properly finetune the supporting cast.
Griezmann and Mbappe struggle as Colombia leave Deschamps searching
What is the best team France can pick? It is a question very few can answer decisively, and yet Didier Deschamps must try to do just that before the World Cup finals.
Antoine Griezmann and Kylian Mbappe were among the stars to start but fail to shine in Paris, where Les Bleus gave up a 2-0 lead to lose 3-2 at home to Colombia.
Ousmane Dembele and Paul Pogba, two of the most expensive players in the world, came off the bench, while the likes of Adrien Rabiot and Anthony Martial remained unused, with Olivier Giroud and Thomas Lemar grabbing France's goals.
Which XI will start against Australia in Kazan? Good luck solving that one, Didier.
Full-time at the Stade de France, and Les Bleus go down 3-2 to a strong Colombia side. Better luck next time, guys! #FRACOL #FiersdetreBleus #RoadToRussia pic.twitter.com/CCn3AgbzQ2— French Team (@FrenchTeam) March 23, 2018
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash
|Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
|France were taught a lesson in aggression by Colombia, says Deschamps
|Ronaldo up to third on all-time list after Portugal brace
|Meunier expects PSG will sack Emery
|Germany friendly emotionally important for Brazil - Tite
|France 2 Colombia 3: Quintero completes stunning comeback in Paris
|Portugal 2 Egypt 1: Late Ronaldo double stuns Salah-inspired Pharaohs
|No Messi, no Magic – Sampaoli playing a risky game ignoring Dybala
|Netherlands 0 England 1: Lingard strikes to ruin Koeman´s debut
|Scotland 0 Costa Rica 1: McLeish suffers defeat in first game back
|Argentina 2 Italy 0: Banega & Lanzini win it for Messi-less Albiceleste
|Germany 1 Spain 1: Muller wonderstrike cancels out Rodrigo opener
|Ibrahimovic: If I want to go to the World Cup, I´m there
|Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk
|Turkey 1 Republic of Ireland 0: Topal strike downs O´Neill´s men
|Norway 4 Australia 1: Kamara hat-trick spoils Van Marwijk´s Socceroos bow
|Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
|Monaco rubbish reports Rybolovlev will sell club and buy AC Milan
|Messi misses Argentina-Italy game
|Neuer cautious over comeback date despite taking positive steps
|Everton defender Holgate warned for alleged homophobic tweets
|Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure
|Russia 0 Brazil 3: Coutinho on target in routine win
|Icardi must keep performing to earn Argentina recall, says Zanetti
|Different place, same Zlatan - Ibrahimovic determined to maintain winning DNA with LA Galaxy
|Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet
|Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
|Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
|Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
|Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
|´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
|LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
|Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
|Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
|Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
|I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
|Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
|Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team