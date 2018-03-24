Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges

Olympiacos and Nottingham Forest owner Vangelis Marinakis has declared his innocence after being hit with drug trafficking charges in Greece.

According to reports in his homeland, the shipping magnate has been charged with drug trafficking and financing an illegal operation following a lengthy investigation into an intercepted tanker in 2014.

However, through a statement released on Olympiacos' official website, Marinakis has denied any wrongdoing and believes there is an "ordered service" against him.

"I have never had anything to do with the acts for which an investigative inquiry is to be conducted, the result of which I am absolutely certain to be the confirmation of my innocence," the statement read.

"There is not the least evidence to me and the action against me is arbitrary."

Marinakis completed the purchase of Forest from previous owner Fawaz al-Hasawi in May 2017, taking over the club after they had preserved their Championship status on the final day of the season.