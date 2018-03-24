AC Milan defender Andrea Conti is aiming to be fit to play against rivals Inter in next month's Serie A derby.
Conti was one of Milan's big signings ahead of the season as major investment was made in Vincenzo Montella's squad.
But the former Atalanta right-back made only two Serie A appearances before he ruptured the anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during a training session in August.
Conti is working his way back to full fitness and the 24-year-old played an hour of Saturday's friendly between a Milan XI and the club's youth team.
| #ACMilan #MilanPrimavera— AC Milan (@acmilan) March 24, 2018
Watch the full photo gallery from Saturday's friendly match at Milanello: https://t.co/6kWXBCfXCD
Guarda la gallery completa dell'amichevole giocata a Milanello: https://t.co/8v1LH5xYjt#weareacmilanpic.twitter.com/xCrXpOGh9K
Gennaro Gattuso's side travel to Serie A leaders Juventus after the international break before the Rossoneri host Inter in the derby on April 4, a game Conti believes he could be ready for.
"I am in good shape," Conti told Mediaset Premium.
"It was important to get some minutes in my legs, even if the tempo wasn't the same as in Serie A. I already know what the coach wants of us and that's helpful.
"It'd be difficult to start a league game at the moment, but I could be able to play a few chunks of a match. The tactician will certainly know the best course of action.
"I have a lot of work to do, but a return against Inter would be pretty good."
|Italy to name new coach in May, Costacurta confirms
|Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts
|Wilshere withdraws from England squad to face Italy
|Colombia collapse a slap for France, says Giroud
|Vazquez wants Spain to face Messi
|Gotze, Sahin mentoring Jadon Sancho at Dortmund
|Low to make changes for Brazil friendly as injured Can heads home
|Conti targets Milan derby for injury return
|Northern Ireland 2 South Korea 1: Son frustrated as World Cup preparations stutter
|Olympiacos & Nottingham Forest owner denies any wrongdoing over drug trafficking charges
|Two games in two days! Ireland´s Doyle returns from Turkey to play for Bradford
|Everything is fine again! Khedira offers positive fitness update
|Puyol ´doesn´t see any problem´ with Neymar joining Real Madrid
|Spain already know their team - Sampaoli seeks Argentina certainty
|No offers for ´happy´ Bellerin, insists Arsenal full-back´s agent
|Iker is trembling already! - Ramos hunting down Casillas´ cap record
|Silva leaves Spain squad for personal reasons
|Egypt coach Cuper declares Salah among world´s best
|A-League Review: Simon haunts managerless Mariners, Jakobsen opens City account
|Ronaldo trumps Salah, Messi missing - winners and losers from Friday´s internationals
|Giggs wants Bale to stay at Real Madrid
|Muller and Ozil set to miss Brazil friendly
|Ramos hails Spain´s belief after Germany draw
|Buffon not ready to walk away as Italy look to the future
|Mexico 3 Iceland 0: Layun scores brace in friendly win
|Usain Bolt not ready for top level, says Stoger
|Ronaldo is a goal – Santos hails Portugal star
|Dybala and Icardi World Cup chances not over yet, says Sampaoli
|James: Colombia can´t get carried away with France win
|Italy to wait on Verratti injury
|Lopetegui happy with Spain showing against ´physically stronger´ Germany
|Messi has had hamstring injury for ´some time´
|Forward-thinking Southgate makes case for England´s defence
|McLeish to ring Scotland changes for Hungary clash
|Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son
|France were taught a lesson in aggression by Colombia, says Deschamps
|Ronaldo up to third on all-time list after Portugal brace
|Meunier expects PSG will sack Emery
|Germany friendly emotionally important for Brazil - Tite
|France 2 Colombia 3: Quintero completes stunning comeback in Paris
|Portugal 2 Egypt 1: Late Ronaldo double stuns Salah-inspired Pharaohs
|No Messi, no Magic – Sampaoli playing a risky game ignoring Dybala
|Netherlands 0 England 1: Lingard strikes to ruin Koeman´s debut
|Scotland 0 Costa Rica 1: McLeish suffers defeat in first game back
|Argentina 2 Italy 0: Banega & Lanzini win it for Messi-less Albiceleste
|Germany 1 Spain 1: Muller wonderstrike cancels out Rodrigo opener
|Ibrahimovic: If I want to go to the World Cup, I´m there
|Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk
|Turkey 1 Republic of Ireland 0: Topal strike downs O´Neill´s men
|Norway 4 Australia 1: Kamara hat-trick spoils Van Marwijk´s Socceroos bow
|Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
|Monaco rubbish reports Rybolovlev will sell club and buy AC Milan
|Messi misses Argentina-Italy game
|Neuer cautious over comeback date despite taking positive steps
|Everton defender Holgate warned for alleged homophobic tweets
|Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure
|Russia 0 Brazil 3: Coutinho on target in routine win
|Icardi must keep performing to earn Argentina recall, says Zanetti
|Different place, same Zlatan - Ibrahimovic determined to maintain winning DNA with LA Galaxy
|Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet
|Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
|Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
|Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
|Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
|´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
|LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
|Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
|Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
|Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
|I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
|Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
|Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team