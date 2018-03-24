Canada 1 New Zealand 0: Herdman enjoys winning start thanks to Ricketts

Tosaint Ricketts scored the only goal of the game as Canada began life under new coach John Herdman with a 1-0 win over New Zealand in Spain.

After a scoreless first-half at the Pinatar Arena in Murcia, Ricketts collected Dejan Jakovic's pass before firing beyond goalkeeper Max Crocombe in the 54th minute of the friendly fixture.

Canada missed opportunities to extend their advantage in the closing stages, with Liam Millar twice going close to marking his international debut with a goal.

The Liverpool forward saw a rising attempt headed off the line before narrowly failing to steer Tesho Akindele's low cross from the right wing on target.

New Zealand had started the game brightly and were unfortunate to see Michael McGlinchey hit the woodwork twice in as many minutes.

After a shot from the edge of the area was kept out by the right post, the midfielder hit the opposite upright with a flicked header from Clayton Lewis' looping cross.

Crocombe produced a superb double save to deny Jonathan Osorio and Cyle Larin before the break, but Ricketts' strike made sure Englishman Herdman - who was appointed in January after more than six years in charge of the Canadian women's team - enjoyed a successful start in his new role.