Related

Article

Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label

23 March 2018 04:18

Barcelona goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen dismissed comparisons to superstar team-mate Lionel Messi.

Ter Stegen's passing ability has been lauded with the Germany goalkeeper helping Barca sit 11 points clear atop LaLiga.

But the 25-year-old played down any suggestions he should be compared to Messi, saying his focus was firstly on shot-stopping.

"I'm being called 'Messi with gloves'? I think he's had a great level over many years. You shouldn't compare yourself with that," ter Stegen said.

"Of course my first goal is to save the balls. This is obviously the most important thing as a goalkeeper. You can be as good as you want with your feet but when you're making mistakes the opinions will change immediately.

"For me, it's important that we have a philosophy that we want to solve things in a good way, but there are situations where you cannot do that.

"Of course our clear intention is to solve those situations at that level but again the focus is to save the balls. We work on that more than with the feet."

Ter Stegen is Germany's first-choice goalkeeper heading into friendlies with Spain and Brazil, with Bayern Munich shot-stopper Manuel Neuer still sidelined following foot surgery.

Asked about potentially being number one for the World Cup, ter Stegen said he was unwilling to look that far ahead.

"I'm enjoying it every time being on the pitch because we have a great team, especially at home. We have a great chemistry on and off the field. We really have a great team," he said.

"In view of the World Cup, you have a rhythm and you know that you always have to have a good performance. This is what I'm doing. I'm just focusing on the present and trying to be well prepared when I'm with the national team.

"In view of the World Cup, I just want to be prepared well. How the coach is deciding is his decision. You have to look at how Manu is doing. Therefore I'm just focused on the things that happen now. After that let's see how things are by then."

Sponsored links

Friday 23 March

04:18 Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
03:13 Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
02:42 Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
01:19 Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
01:14 Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
01:12 Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
00:32 Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
00:06 I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
00:05 I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return

Thursday 22 March

23:43 Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
23:18 Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
21:48 Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
21:31 Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
20:36 Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
19:59 Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
19:58 Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
19:49 Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
19:45 This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
19:01 Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
18:58 Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
18:38 Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
18:27 Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
18:04 WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
17:49 Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
17:36 Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
17:25 I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
17:22 UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
15:37 Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
15:14 Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
14:30 China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
14:09 Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
13:25 The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
12:46 West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
12:02 Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
11:16 All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
10:39 Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
09:59 Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
09:14 Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
07:23 Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
06:06 If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
05:01 Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
02:18 Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
01:18 Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 29 +61 75
2 Atlético Madrid 29 +35 64
3 Real Madrid 29 +40 60
4 Valencia 29 +26 59
5 Villarreal 29 +7 47
6 Sevilla 29 -7 45
7 Girona 29 +1 43
8 Real Betis 29 -4 43
9 Getafe 29 +8 39
10 Celta de Vigo 29 +3 39
11 Eibar 29 -7 39
12 Leganés 29 -10 36
13 Athletic Club 29 -4 35
14 Espanyol 29 -11 35
15 Real Sociedad 29 -1 33
16 Deportivo Alavés 29 -19 31
17 Levante 29 -18 27
18 Las Palmas 29 -37 21
19 Deportivo La C… 29 -34 20
20 Málaga 29 -29 14

Facebook

18+ GambleAware