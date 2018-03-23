Rodrigo dedicates Spain goal to Canizares after death of son

Rodrigo Moreno dedicated his goal against Germany to Santiago Canizares after the death of the former Spain goalkeeper's son.

Canizares said in a social media post on Friday that his young son Santi had lost his battle against cancer.

The 48-year-old represented Spain between 1993 and 2006 and Rodrigo paid tribute after he opened the scoring in a 1-1 draw against the world champions in Dusseldorf.

"I wanted to dedicate the goal to Canizares, to wish him all the best," Rodrigo said.

"We are all with him at this moment."