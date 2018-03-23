Martinez determined to earn World Cup place

Javi Martinez is desperate to force his way back into the international reckoning and be part of a Spain squad he believes can lift the World Cup in Russia.
The versatile Bayern Munich player lifted the World Cup and European Championship with Spain in 2010 and 2012 respectively, but he has not featured for the national team in nearly four years.
Martinez has been part of a few squads since the World Cup in Brazil but he has failed to add to his 18 caps.
As the tournament in Russia approaches, the 29-year-old was not part of Julen Lopetegui's latest selection, but he remains determined to earn a spot in the final 23.
"Spain is one the favourites for the World Cup as they were really strong in the qualifying stage," he told Omnisport.
"Alongside Germany and France they will be the favourites, and I will work hard to try to be there.
"It's a big dream to be part of a third World Cup, so I will fight to do so."
While his international career has stalled, Martinez has gone from strength to strength with Bayern and looks on course to lift a sixth Bundesliga title.
Jupp Heynckes' team could claim a treble in the coming weeks given they are in the last four of the DFB-Pokal and face Sevilla in the Champions League quarter-finals.
That Sevilla clash is seen by some as a favourable tie, but Martinez knows the Liga outfit will not be easy to overcome.
He added: "The first thing I thought [after the draw] was how good [a] team they are especially in the important moments, as we could see for the Manchester United tie, when they deserved to win in both games.
"At Old Trafford they gave their best in the last 30 minutes, showing how tough a team they are."
