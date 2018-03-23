LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has completed his much-anticipated move from Manchester United to Major League Soccer side LA Galaxy.

Ibrahimovic's contract was terminated by United on Thursday and he confirmed his MLS arrival in an interview with the LA Times on Friday, Galaxy's announcement coming a few hours later on Twitter.

The 36-year-old Sweden great has won top-division titles in Netherlands, Italy, Spain and France, representing Ajax, Inter, Barcelona, AC Milan and Paris Saint-Germain in the process.

He left PSG as the club's all-time record goalscorer – a mark recently surpassed by Edinson Cavani – to join United on a free transfer in 2016.

Ibrahimovic's debut campaign at Old Trafford yielded 28 goals in 46 games and added the EFL Cup and Europa League to his handsome trophy haul.

However, a cruciate knee ligament injury sustained against Anderlecht during the latter competition left him sidelined for eight months and, although Ibrahimovic's rate of rehabilitation earned a contract extension under Jose Mourinho, he has largely appeared off the pace in seven appearances this term – five of which have come from the bench.

Ibrahimovic was withdrawn at half-time during a 2-2 Boxing Day draw against Burnley that proved to be his final Premier League outing and earlier this month Mourinho said: "We all think it is his last season at Manchester United.

"I think he won the right to choose his life, his future, such an amazing player and an amazing career.

"Only that awful injury in the wrong moment broke a fantastic couple of seasons he could and should have with us."

Ibrahimovic follows in the footsteps of United favourite David Beckham, Republic of Ireland's record goalscorer Robbie Keane and England cap centurions Steven Gerrard and Ashley Cole by taking in a late career chapter with Galaxy.

Cole was sent off in a 2-1 defeat at New York City last time out, a result that came on the back of a season-opening win over Portland Timbers.

Sigi Schmid's side travel to face Vancouver Whitecaps this weekend before hosting LAFC in the inaugural Los Angeles derby at the end of the month.