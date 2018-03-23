Related

Article

Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw

23 March 2018 15:37

Shoya Nakajima struck in stoppage time to salvage a 1-1 draw for Japan in their opening World Cup warm-up friendly against Mali.

Vahid Halilhodzic's team were the third side to qualify for the finals in Russia after finishing top of Group B in Asian qualifying, a 2-0 win over Australia sealing their place with a game to spare.

They have struggled for consistency since that win over the Socceroos, though, and that trend continued in Liege, as they failed to win for a sixth time in nine matches.

Friday's encounter looked to have been decided by Abdoulay Diaby's first-half penalty after Moussa Djenepo was hauled down in the penalty area.

But Japan found a way through in the closing seconds, Kento Misao setting up Nakajima to fire past substitute goalkeeper Mamadou Samassa.

Japan now turn their attention to Tuesday's friendly with Ukraine at the same venue in Belgium.

Sponsored links

Friday 23 March

16:59 Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
16:57 Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
16:53 Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
16:48 Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
16:19 ´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
16:16 LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
15:54 Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
15:37 Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
15:17 Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
14:28 I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
13:44 Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
13:14 Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
12:57 Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
12:43 I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
12:03 Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
11:41 Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
11:09 De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
10:31 Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
10:12 Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
09:22 Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
08:53 English football must address racism, says Southgate
07:15 Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
04:18 Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
03:13 Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
02:42 Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
01:19 Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
01:14 Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
01:12 Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
00:32 Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
00:06 I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
00:05 I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return

Thursday 22 March

23:43 Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
23:18 Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
21:48 Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
21:31 Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
20:36 Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
19:59 Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
19:58 Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
19:49 Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
19:45 This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
19:01 Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
18:58 Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
18:38 Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
18:27 Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
18:04 WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
17:49 Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
17:36 Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
17:25 I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
17:22 UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
15:37 Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
15:14 Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
14:30 China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
14:09 Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
13:25 The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
12:46 West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
12:02 Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
11:16 All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
10:39 Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
09:59 Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
09:14 Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
07:23 Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
06:06 If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
05:01 Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
02:18 Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
01:18 Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Facebook

18+ GambleAware