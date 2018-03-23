Related

Article

I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return

23 March 2018 00:05

Gianluigi Buffon has hit back at critics of his Italy return, pointing to his status as Juventus' first-choice keeper as proof he can still be of use for the national team.

Buffon is back with the Azzurri for friendlies against Argentina and England, having previously seemingly ended his international career following their shock failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.

Capped a record 175 times by Italy, Buffon's inclusion has attracted criticism but the Juventus captain was bullish over his return for Friday's showdown with Argentina in Manchester.

"I think everyone has figured out the situation and know the role I played," Buffon told reporters.

"I am welcoming, positive and think I have been very altruistic in my career, giving up on personal records for the good of the team.

"Once it was made clear that this would not be just a testimonial, because that would not have interested me, and that I'd be useful to the team… I came here with great enthusiasm.

"I may be 40 years old, but I am still the number one goalkeeper at Juventus.

"I don't know if the last match of my career will be for Italy or Juventus. I do know it'll be a calm and sober occasion. I entered into football on a Vespa, I'll leave it with only a company car."

 

Serie A table

# Team MP D P
1 Juventus 29 +52 75
2 Napoli 29 +44 73
3 Roma 29 +26 59
4 Internazionale 28 +26 55
5 Lazio 29 +30 54
6 Milan 28 +9 50
7 Atalanta 28 +12 44
8 Sampdoria 28 +4 44
9 Fiorentina 28 +5 41
10 Torino 28 +0 36
11 Bologna 29 -7 34
12 Udinese 28 -4 33
13 Genoa 28 -8 30
14 Cagliari 28 -17 29
15 Sassuolo 28 -30 27
16 Chievo 28 -22 25
17 SPAL 29 -22 25
18 Crotone 28 -23 24
19 Hellas Verona 28 -31 22
20 Benevento 28 -44 10

