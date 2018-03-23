I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return

Gianluigi Buffon has hit back at critics of his Italy return, pointing to his status as Juventus' first-choice keeper as proof he can still be of use for the national team.
Buffon is back with the Azzurri for friendlies against Argentina and England, having previously seemingly ended his international career following their shock failure to qualify for the World Cup in Russia.
Capped a record 175 times by Italy, Buffon's inclusion has attracted criticism but the Juventus captain was bullish over his return for Friday's showdown with Argentina in Manchester.
"I think everyone has figured out the situation and know the role I played," Buffon told reporters.
"I am welcoming, positive and think I have been very altruistic in my career, giving up on personal records for the good of the team.
"Once it was made clear that this would not be just a testimonial, because that would not have interested me, and that I'd be useful to the team… I came here with great enthusiasm.
"I may be 40 years old, but I am still the number one goalkeeper at Juventus.
"I don't know if the last match of my career will be for Italy or Juventus. I do know it'll be a calm and sober occasion. I entered into football on a Vespa, I'll leave it with only a company car."
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica