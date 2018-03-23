I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch

Zlatan Ibrahimovic is "ready to go" after confirming his decision to join Los Angeles Galaxy.
Ibrahimovic's contract was terminated by Manchester United on Thursday and his departure almost certainly brings to a close one of the most decorated European club careers of all time.
The former Sweden international has suffered with knee ligament problems since 2017 and has seen his opportunities at Old Trafford dry up following the arrival of Romelu Lukaku.
A move to the United States appeared close when United agreed to release Ibrahimovic and he revealed LA as his next stop on Friday.
"I am ready to go now," Ibrahimovic told the LA Times. "First of all, I'm there to play football. I'm not there for something else. My first objective is to play football and do what I'm good at.
"I'm excited to come over and to get the experience with the Galaxy and to explore how the football is there.
"I want to be part of it and make it better.
"After being in Europe, winning 33 trophies, playing in the best teams in the world, playing with the best players in the world, I wanted to come to the US and play my game there.
"I wanted people to enjoy my game there and to win. And I chose the Galaxy to do that."
"Dear Los Angeles... You're welcome."— Omnisport (@OmnisportNews) March 23, 2018
Zlatan Ibrahimovic's message to fans in today's edition of the LA Times.#LAGalaxy #MLS #Zlatan pic.twitter.com/3yDkoW2Fc0
Ibrahimovic's impending arrival was announced with an article in the LA Times on Friday, which was accompanied by a picture showing the striker in a Galaxy shirt.
The newspaper also carried a full-page advert purportedly written by the former Barcelona, AC Milan and Ajax man that simply contained the words: "Dear Los Angeles. You're welcome."
Ibrahimovic's signature appeared at the bottom of the advert, along with the Galaxy logo.
"He's giving up a lot to come here," said Dan Beckerman, the president of AEG, the Galaxy's parent company.
"He's made it clear he's coming here to win championships. It's not about the money.
"LA is a place for stars, and he's going to be one of the brightest stars that's ever played in this market. In any sport."
