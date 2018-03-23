Usain Bolt scored a superb header and showed off some slick passing skills as he completed his second session with Borussia Dortmund on Friday in front a packed crowd at their Strobelallee Training Centre.
Bolt has long expressed his desire to carve out a niche for himself in football, and with his athletics career at an end, he has begun to pursue that interest.
Playing for Manchester United – the club he supports – has been the Jamaican's goal, but it was Dortmund who offered him the chance to strut his stuff.
After practicing behind closed doors on Thursday, Bolt was part of the Dortmund squad taking part in a session in front of around 1,400 supporters a day later – and he did not disappoint.
@usainbolt: "It was good! I had fun with the guys, they were very welcoming." #BVBolt pic.twitter.com/FTkdDyOw7e— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 23, 2018
Having completed the warm-up drills with the squad, the sprint great showed some nice touches to keep possession during a 'rondo'.
When the session opened out into a wider exercise with the aim of keeping possession, the 31-year-old exchanged a couple of pinpoint long-range passes with Mario Gotze, and even managed a nutmeg on youngster Dario Scuderi.
Bolt found the back of the net in a subsequent practice match, the eight-time gold medallist meeting a lofted throughball with a powerful header – bringing huge cheers from the watching public.
A deft chip almost brought him a sublime second, but Bolt – who converted a spot kick in a penalty shootout - had done enough to show he has the talent.
Now it remains to be seen how his football career progresses.
@usainbolt from the spot #BVBolt pic.twitter.com/ZyHr9FThjL— Borussia Dortmund (@BVB) March 23, 2018
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica