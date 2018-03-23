Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet

David Trezeguet has praised Napoli for their "extraordinary" season in Serie A – but still expects former club Juventus to be crowned champions again.

Despite being held to a 0-0 draw by SPAL prior to the international break, Juve have a two-point advantage over their nearest rivals in the table with nine games to play.

There could be a further twist in the tale when they go head-to-head in Turin on April 22, a game Trezeguet – a two-time champion during his time in Italy – believes will be pivotal in deciding the outcome of the title race.

"Juventus are a team with much more experience, as the many titles they've won in the last few years prove," Trezeguet, speaking courtesy of Hublot, told Omnisport.

"I think the job Napoli are doing is very interesting in terms of the type of football they are playing and also because they are forcing Juventus to raise their level in this championship.

"It's evident they are the two best sides in Italy at the moment and I'm sure they will compete until the end.

"I do think the game in Turin between Juve and Napoli could decide the title race, but it's also true that in the Italian Serie A there are no easy games, as we saw with SPAL holding Juve to a goalless draw.

"I think Juventus have an advantage given by their experience and also because they have a larger squad with more players to rotate. But, again, Napoli are doing an extraordinary championship"

As well as fighting to retain their league crown, Juventus also have a huge Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid looming on the horizon.

The two European heavyweights meet in a repeat of last season's final, a game Madrid won 4-1 to claim the trophy in Cardiff.

However, the Italian club have prevailed in the four previous occasions they've faced their Spanish opponents in two-legged ties in the Champions League era, including a closely contested semi-final in 2015.

"You know that when Juventus and Real Madrid play over two legs Juventus historically always had a little advantage and they've managed to eliminate Real in different occasions," Trezeguet said.

"However, I believe we will see two very difficult games for both teams."