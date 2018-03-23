Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure

Angel Di Maria expects there to be "a big change" at Paris Saint-Germain following their failure to get beyond the last 16 in the Champions League this season.
The Ligue 1 giants were beaten 5-2 on aggregate by holders Real Madrid in the first knockout phase, losing 3-1 at the Santiago Bernabeu before a 2-1 home defeat in the second leg.
The result has led to speculation head coach Unai Emery will be sacked at the end of the season, given the investment in Neymar and Kylian Mbappe last year that will cost the club a total of €400million in transfer fees when the latter's move from Monaco is finalised.
Neymar's future has also come under scrutiny, with a number of reports claiming he could return to Spain by joining Madrid, and Di Maria admits there is likely to be significant upheaval before next season begins.
"It was a tough blow," he told Ole when asked about the Champions League exit. "We spent €400 million on players, the club had a different expectation with Neymar and it was normal that that expectation was very high.
"The club really felt it to be knocked out in the round of 16. There is going to be a big change for next year.
"It was obvious that, because of the arrival of important players, the fans were going to criticise and be disappointed. But you know you have to lose and lift your head when it happens.
"We now have three competitions ahead and we'll try to win them all. If we do, it would be really positive, because we couldn't do it last year."
Paris go out after their first home defeat of the season. #UCL pic.twitter.com/1vbwKgttyy— UEFA Champions League (@ChampionsLeague) March 6, 2018
Di Maria is on international duty with Argentina as Jorge Sampaoli's side take on Italy at the Etihad Stadium in a friendly match on Friday.
The midfielder is relishing being able to play alongside Lionel Messi once more – something he says will go down as the pinnacle of his career.
"I love playing with 'The Dwarf'," he said. "It's amazing, unforgettable. It's something I'll be able to tell my daughters: I was there, I shared a pitch with him. It was the best thing that happened to me in football."
Di Maria also feels Messi deserves to win the World Cup this year, given what he has achieved, although he accepts their struggle in qualification means Argentina might not be among the favourites.
"There is no doubt football owes Leo a World Cup, for everything he's done and achieved in his life. Of course, we want to help him," he said.
"It's possible we're not a contender because of how we qualified, or because of how we were playing before Sampaoli arrived. But having Messi gives you a boost.
"We have players who are at the best clubs. That makes you a contender. I'd like to be remembered for winning a World Cup.
"The pressure [to qualify] was huge. We could have missed out, the cycle of our best could have come to an end... it was hard to accept. But, with the qualification, we've been liberated. Not just me, but Leo, everyone."
|Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
|Monaco rubbish reports Rybolovlev will sell club and buy AC Milan
|Messi misses Argentina-Italy game
|Neuer cautious over comeback date despite taking positive steps
|Everton defender Holgate warned for alleged homophobic tweets
|Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure
|Russia 0 Brazil 3: Coutinho on target in routine win
|Icardi must keep performing to earn Argentina recall, says Zanetti
|Different place, same Zlatan - Ibrahimovic determined to maintain winning DNA with LA Galaxy
|Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet
|Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
|Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
|Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
|Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
|´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
|LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
|Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
|Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
|Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
|I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
|Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
|Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica