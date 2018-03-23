Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta

Andres Iniesta believes a Barcelona return for Neymar is unlikely, with the Catalans' captain claiming his side would still be stronger than Real Madrid even if the Brazilian heads to their LaLiga rivals.

Neymar became the world's most expensive footballer when he joined Paris Saint-Germain from Barca in a deal worth €222million in August, but he is reportedly unhappy with life in the French capital.

Madrid have been linked with a stunning move for Neymar ever since he left LaLiga with Casemiro, Dani Carvajal and Marco Asensio all suggesting the 26-year-old would be welcome at the Santiago Bernabeu.

A return to Barcelona after a single season in Ligue 1 has also been touted for Neymar, but Iniesta does not think this is a realistic option given the controversial manner of the Brazilian's departure.

"To be honest, Neymar's future is not something I'm thinking about," Iniesta told Spanish radio show El Larguero.

"Normally, when you leave somewhere it's difficult to go back.

"For that reason, it would surprise me more if he returned rather than going to another team, but we will see.

"If they sign him, Madrid would land one of the best in the world.

"But we would still have a squad which I consider better."

Rumbo a Alemania con unos fenómenos!! Vamos España pic.twitter.com/L8kmIGISZZ — Andrés Iniesta (@andresiniesta8) March 22, 2018

Barca are closing in on the LaLiga title in Ernesto Valverde's first season in charge, with an 11-point cushion from nearest rivals Atletico Madrid with nine rounds of games to go.

After a poor campaign, last season's champions Real Madrid are four points further back in third place.