Sergio Aguero has been released from the Argentina squad and will miss friendlies against Italy and Spain as he continues recovery from a knee injury.
The Manchester City star suffered the injury during training with his club, missing their last outing before the international break against Stoke City.
He had been called up to the squad by coach Jorge Sampaoli in the hope he could feature against Spain in Madrid, Friday's clash with Italy never thought to be a realistic target for a return.
But Argentina have decided it best to release him and not use him in either encounter, allowing Aguero to continue recuperating.
[SELECCIÓN MAYOR] El jugador Sergio Agüero quedó desafectado del resto de la gira para continuar la recuperación en su rodilla izquierda. pic.twitter.com/cTITbVbjI2— Selección Argentina (@Argentina) March 23, 2018
|Ibrahimovic: If I want to go to the World Cup, I´m there
|Australia not ready for World Cup – Van Marwijk
|Turkey 1 Republic of Ireland 0: Topal strike downs O´Neill´s men
|Norway 4 Australia 1: Kamara hat-trick spoils Van Marwijk´s Socceroos bow
|Aguero to miss Argentina friendlies
|Monaco rubbish reports Rybolovlev will sell club and buy AC Milan
|Messi misses Argentina-Italy game
|Neuer cautious over comeback date despite taking positive steps
|Di Maria predicts ´big change´ at PSG after Champions League failure
|Everton defender Holgate warned for alleged homophobic tweets
|Russia 0 Brazil 3: Coutinho on target in routine win
|Icardi must keep performing to earn Argentina recall, says Zanetti
|Different place, same Zlatan - Ibrahimovic determined to maintain winning DNA with LA Galaxy
|Experience the key for Juventus in title race, insists Trezeguet
|Messi lacks Maradona´s charisma, claims Batistuta
|Usain Bolt claims he´ll return to Dortmund
|Trezeguet confident Pogba will shine at the World Cup
|Ibrahimovic departs Europe with remarkable haul of league titles
|´Very, very happy´ Lanzini loves West Ham amid transfer talk
|LA Galaxy confirm Ibrahimovic arrival
|Age no barrier to Messi brilliance - Kluivert
|Japan 1 Mali 1: Late Nakajima strike earns a draw
|Uruguay 2 Czech Republic 0: Suarez scores 50th international goal
|I choose the Galaxy! - Ibrahimovic confirms LA switch
|Roberto Carlos declares Neymar and Brazil the World Cup favourites
|Kluivert tells son Justin to snub Manchester United for Barcelona
|Reading appoint former Swansea boss Clement
|I had to get out of my comfort zone - Goretzka explains Bayern switch
|Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak
|Goals, nutmegs and cheers - Usain Bolt impresses in Borussia Dortmund training
|De Bruyne: Don´t compare me to Messi and Ronaldo
|Real Madrid can win the Champions League, Roberto Carlos claims
|Martinez determined to earn World Cup place
|Arthur ´counting the days´ to Barcelona switch
|English football must address racism, says Southgate
|Alisson can be world´s best – Taffarel
|Ter Stegen dismisses ´Messi with gloves´ label
|Buffon: Messi more complete than Ronaldo
|Neymar is irreplaceable, says Tite
|Conti: Milan much better thanks to Gattuso
|Show must go on in Hollywood! - Pogba and Mkhitaryan say Ibrahimovic goodbyes
|Arthur: I´ll find out if Messi is from this planet
|Barcelona better than Real Madrid even if Neymar signs - Iniesta
|I haven´t booked a holiday yet - Leno hoping for World Cup call
|I may be 40 but I´m still Juve´s number one – Buffon bullish over Italy return
|Italy coach Di Biagio dismisses Raiola rage over Balotelli snub
|Lopetegui not ruling out Martinez World Cup chances
|Spain defender Ramos targeting Casillas caps record
|Pogba gets no special treatment from Deschamps
|Ibrahimovic to LA Galaxy? Beckham, Drogba, Pirlo and the other stars to try MLS
|Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
|Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
|Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
|This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
|Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
|Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
|Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica