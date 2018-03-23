Adelaide United 5 Newcastle Jets 2: Five-star Reds end winless streak

Adelaide United ended their four-game winless streak in emphatic fashion with a comprehensive 5-2 thrashing of Newcastle Jets in the A-League.
The Reds had only taken two points from a possible 12 in recent weeks but they turned on the style to deliver a hammer blow to Newcastle's hopes of catching leaders Sydney FC.
Daniel Adlung got Adelaide off to a solid start with a 15th-minute opener from Johan Absalonsen's pinpoint cut-back, and the midfielder doubled their advantage in first-half stoppage time.
Adlung delivered a dangerous free-kick into the Newcastle penalty area that evaded all his team-mates, but also sailed beyond the reach of Newcastle goalkeeper Jack Duncan.
The Jets – unbeaten in six prior to their trip to Coopers Stadium – halved the deficit just after the hour through Ben Kantarovski, the 25-year-old netting his fourth of the season.
It was not enough to spark a comeback, though, as Adelaide turned on the style with three goals in 11 minutes.
Ryan Kitto's composed finish restored their two-goal advantage, before Absalonsen fired a stunning left-foot volley beyond Duncan from Michael Marrone's deep delivery.
Dzengis Cavusevic added a fifth in the 79th minute before Kantarovski grabbed his second in the closing stages – although that was a mere consolation.
Victory lifts Adelaide to within a point of Melbourne City in fourth, but the real winners could be Sydney, who can move eight clear at the summit with victory over Central Coast Mariners on Saturday.
