West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos

West Ham have banned five supporters from attending their matches for life after ugly scenes marred the 3-0 Premier League defeat to Burnley at London Stadium on March 10.
A section of the West Ham fans staged a protest against club owners David Sullivan and David Gold before the match, and the toxic atmosphere was prevalent during the contest as well.
Things reached boiling point once West Ham fell behind to Ashley Barnes' emphatic 66th-minute strike, as two supporters entered the field of play, with club captain Mark Noble confronting one of them before throwing him to the ground.
Trouble continued to rage on in the stands, as objects were thrown in the direction of the directors' box and then there were two further pitch invasions; one after each of Burnley's following two goals.
The club have now revealed the action they are taking against those responsible for the disruptions.
A statement read: "West Ham United can confirm that swift and decisive action has been taken against a number of spectators who breached stadium regulations or were found to have committed acts of severe violence and physical aggression at our recent Premier League match against Burnley.
"Lifetime bans from all West Ham United matches, both home and away, have today been issued to five individuals who crossed safety barriers to enter the field of play – a criminal offence that is a severe breach of stadium safety regulations - while a number of individuals have also been banned for life for violently throwing coins or objects with intent to injure or harm on the bridge directly in front of the directors' box.
68’ Unfortunate scenes here, a number of supporters enter the field of play following the goal. 1-0— Burnley FC (@BurnleyOfficial) March 10, 2018
"Furthermore, a number of additional incidents, including attempted pitch incursions and acts of violence, are currently being investigated in collaboration with stadium operators LS185 and the police.
"The club expect to issue further bans based on witness statements and the high quality CCTV footage available, prior to our next home match against Southampton on 31 March.
"West Ham United would like to reiterate that the safety and security of our supporters, players and staff remains our absolute priority at London Stadium.
"We take a zero tolerance approach to any form of violence that endangers the welfare of others, and we are committed to ensuring a safe and comfortable environment for all spectators."
The Club has taken swift and decisive action regarding incidents at our recent match against Burnley.https://t.co/K69Xul5Fv1— West Ham United (@WestHamUtd) March 22, 2018
