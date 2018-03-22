WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training

Lionel Messi has made a habit of scoring unbelievable goals during his glittering career - and he was at it again during training for Argentina.

The Barcelona forward is in Manchester with his international team-mates, with Jorge Sampaoli's men taking on Italy and Spain ahead of the World Cup.

And Messi - who welcomed third son Ciro into the world this month - was in top form with a superb solo strike during Wednesday's session.

Messi collected a pass on the halfway line and showed a trademark burst of acceleration to speed away from a pair of opponents before cutting inside two more defenders and slotting home a pinpoint finish from 20 yards.

Messi has been making a strong impression during his time in Manchester, with the 30-year-old visiting youth Academy training sessions at Premier League leaders City.

The forward was accompanied by City's all-time record goalscorer Sergio Aguero ahead of Friday's game against Italy at the Etihad Stadium.