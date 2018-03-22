Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links

Cristiano Ronaldo's future is of no concern to Portugal coach Fernando Santos, who would not comment on media reports linking the Real Madrid star with a switch to the Chinese Super League.

Former Brazil and Portugal head coach Luiz Felipe Scolari sparked speculation over Ronaldo's future by revealing the 33-year-old asked him about life in China.

Madrid president Florentino Perez said Ronaldo has not asked to leave the club, noting it was natural for the player to talk to former Guangzhou Evergrande boss Scolari about the Asian nation.

And Santos was in no mood to discuss the future of Portugal's star player Ronaldo ahead of Friday's friendly against Egypt in Zurich.

"I'm here to talk about Egypt and the Netherlands and you're asking me about if Ronaldo is going to China," Santos said to reporters.

"We're here to talk about the game against Egypt..."



With three months to go to the World Cup, Santos is considering his final selection but would give no clues regarding Ronaldo's former Manchester United team-mate Nani's chances of making the squad.

"He is at a level similar to the others, at a level of 30 and many who can still come to the World Cup," Santos added.

"He is a very influential player, the coach knows this better than anyone else.

"It was important to get the players together four months later [since the last game], to be together, to share the same space. There is a great union in this team."