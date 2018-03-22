Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low

Joachim Low has told injured Bayern Munich goalkeeper Manuel Neuer he will need to be playing to make it into Germany's World Cup squad, though he has been assured of a return before the season's conclusion.
Neuer has endured a difficult 12 months, having broken his foot three times and managed just three Bundesliga displays this term.
Bayern have been particularly careful managing Neuer's comeback, as they seek to avoid another recurrence of the injury.
He is in the final stages of his rehabilitation ahead of a potential April return, but any setbacks might prove costly for him as Low says he needs to be playing if he is to be involved in the World Cup.
"If a player plays no role in the preparation, it is difficult to nominate him," Low told reporters on Thursday ahead of Friday's friendly with Spain.
"When Manuel came to us on Tuesday, together with Andy Kopke [coach] and Dr. [Hans-Wilhelm] Muller-Wohlfahrt [we] had a long conversation with him. Manuel is absolutely on schedule. It is planned that he will still play at Bayern this season.
#Löw: "@Manuel_Neuer is right on track!" #DieMannschaft #GERESP pic.twitter.com/CtVdv9rpjB— Germany (@DFB_Team_EN) March 22, 2018
"The doctor has assured me that the condition of his scar and the growing together of the bones are absolutely fine and look very good.
"However, at the current stage he is not allowed to [train] at maximum, he is currently training at 90 per cent and wants to increase to 100 per cent this week so that he is fully resilient.
"Then he can still get the necessary security in the training sessions. I assume and am very optimistic that Manuel will be present at the World Cup."
Even if Neuer does suffer a setback and has to miss the tournament, Germany will be in good hands between the posts, as Barcelona's Marc Andre ter Stegen will be waiting to take his place.
And Low was full of praise for Ter Stegen, who he believes has matured in LaLiga.
"He has developed very, very well," Low added. "His first games in the national team were a bit mixed. But in the last few years he was very, very good. He played a major role in the Confederations Cup.
"He has grown up in Barcelona, he plays well. As a goalkeeper he is very, very calm, relaxed and focused.
"You can feel his charisma. He has gone through a maturing process at Barcelona. He has become a personality who has a very good standing with us in the team.
"One senses with him that he puts a very strong emphasis on the performance and that also shows continuously."
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica
|Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
|Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
|Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
|BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
|Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
|Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
|McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
|Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
|England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
|Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
|Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
|Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
|Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
|Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
|Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
|´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
|Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
|Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
|Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
|I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
|Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
|Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
|Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
|Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
|Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
|Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
|Okon quits as Mariners head coach
|Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
|Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
|Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
|Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent