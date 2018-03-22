Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Manchester United have submitted an application to the Football Association (FA) to establish a professional women's team.

If successful, the team - which would be based at the Cliff training ground in Salford - would join the second tier of the Women's Super League.

United have not had a women's team since 2005, but have continued to run a women's section at junior age groups when working with local schools and community groups.

Chief executive Ed Woodward told the club's official website: "We are pleased to announce that the club intends to establish its first ever professional women's team and has submitted an application to enter WSL2.

"The FA has provided excellent support through the process and we believe that launching a team in WSL2 would give many more of our graduates from the Regional Talent Club the chance to establish themselves as first-team players.

"The Manchester United women's team must be built in the same image and with the same principles as the men's first team and offer academy players a clear route to top-level football within the club."