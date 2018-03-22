Related

Article

Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain

22 March 2018 17:49

Virgil van Dijk is the new Netherlands national team captain, coach Ronald Koeman has confirmed.

The Liverpool centre-back became the most expensive defender in history when he joined from Koeman's former club Southampton for £75million in January.

And the 26-year-old has now been announced as the successor to Bayern Munich winger Arjen Robben, who retired from international football after Netherlands failed to qualify for the 2018 World Cup.

"[It is] great news, for me and my family," said Van Dijk, who will lead his country against England in Amsterdam on Friday.

"I am very happy with it, it is a great honour to be the captain of your country."

Georginio Wijnaldum, Kevin Strootman and Daley Blind have been appointed by Koeman as deputies to Van Dijk.

"This is a nice step for him," Koeman explained of Van Dijk becoming Netherlands captain. 

"He has a good age and plays at a big club, he can take on this responsibility."

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 March

19:59 Wilshere out for England with Pickford to face Netherlands
19:58 Southgate rejects England safety concerns over World Cup
19:49 Great things come to an end - Ibrahimovic confirms Man Utd departure
19:45 This is Messi´s team - Sampaoli puts faith in Barcelona superstar
19:01 Juventus to play in MLS All-Star Game
18:58 Low confirms Can will miss Spain game
18:38 Ibrahimovic released by Manchester United
18:27 Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
18:04 WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
17:49 Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
17:36 Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
17:25 I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
17:22 UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
15:37 Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
15:14 Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
14:30 China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
14:09 Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
13:25 The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
12:46 West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
12:02 Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
11:16 All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
10:39 Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
09:59 Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
09:14 Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
07:23 Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
06:06 If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
05:01 Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
02:18 Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
01:18 Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Tuesday 20 March

22:08 Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
21:29 Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
20:51 Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
20:40 BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
20:39 Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
19:42 Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
19:02 McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
18:55 Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
18:40 England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
18:10 Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
18:05 Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
17:47 Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
17:18 Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
16:23 Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
16:19 Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
15:55 ´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
15:06 Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
14:11 Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
14:02 Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
13:28 I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
12:59 Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
11:52 Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
11:43 Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
10:44 Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
09:42 Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
07:26 Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
06:03 Okon quits as Mariners head coach
04:13 Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

Premier League table

# Team MP D P
1 Manchester City 30 +65 81
2 Manchester United 30 +35 65
3 Liverpool 31 +39 63
4 Tottenham Hotspur 30 +34 61
5 Chelsea 30 +25 56
6 Arsenal 30 +14 48
7 Burnley 30 +1 43
8 Leicester City 30 +2 40
9 Everton 31 -13 40
10 AFC Bournemouth 31 -12 36
11 Watford 31 -16 36
12 Brighton & Hov… 30 -12 34
13 Newcastle United 30 -10 32
14 Swansea City 30 -17 31
15 Huddersfield Town 31 -27 31
16 Crystal Palace 31 -18 30
17 West Ham United 30 -21 30
18 Southampton 30 -15 28
19 Stoke City 31 -29 27
20 West Bromwich … 31 -25 20

Facebook

18+ GambleAware