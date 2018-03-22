Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire

Harry Kane's absence for England's friendly with Netherlands on Friday leaves the Three Lions without the world's best striker, according to Harry Maguire.
Kane was ruled out for a month after damaging ankle ligaments against Bournemouth on March 11, ruling him out of England's matches with the Ronald Koeman's side and Italy.
Initially there were fears that the injury could end Kane's season and put his World Cup participation in doubt, however scans eased those concerns.
And Maguire hopes to see his international team-mate back in action soon to boost England's chances when they travel to Russia.
Disappointing to be out until next month but injuries are part of the game. Will do everything I can to get back out there asap. pic.twitter.com/sznSx6C5Kl— Harry Kane (@HKane) March 14, 2018
"When he went down I am sure every England fan, every member of the England staff, every player wanted him to get back up," Maguire told reporters ahead of Friday's trip to Amsterdam.
"Harry Kane is probably the best striker in the world. He is scoring frequently, getting the Golden Boot in the Premier League last couple of seasons and is up there again.
"I wish him a quick recovery and I hope he comes back firing goals from now until the end of the season and hopefully he will take that form into the World Cup. Hopefully it is good news and it is a speedy recovery."
