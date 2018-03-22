Related

Article

If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation

22 March 2018 06:06

Atletico Madrid star Koke said Antoine Griezmann must be committed if he remains at the club amid growing links with Barcelona.

LaLiga leaders Barca are reportedly eager to sign Griezmann, who was tipped to join Premier League giants Manchester United in the off-season before opting to remain in Madrid.

Griezmann – away on international duty with France – wants his future resolved before the World Cup in June.

Asked about his in-demand Atletico team-mate, Spain international midfielder Koke told Cadena Cope: "If you want to be here, you will play here, but if you are here you have to be committed. 

"If he leaves, it will be difficult to replace him, but we have always managed with what we have had. Others have left and the team have always gone forward."

Meanwhile, Koke reiterated his desire to see out his future at boyhood club Atletico.

The 25-year-old signed a seven-year contract extension at Atletico last May, keeping him at the club until June 2024.

"I have the illusion of finishing my career at Atleti," Koke said. "I have always dreamed it. I am a fan more and I want to play my whole life here. 

"I want to continue playing matches with Atleti."

Sponsored links

Thursday 22 March

07:23 Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
06:06 If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
05:01 Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
02:18 Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
01:18 Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
00:10 Manchester United apply for professional women´s team

Wednesday 21 March

23:50 Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
22:04 Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
20:41 Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
20:15 Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
18:56 Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
18:36 Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
18:07 Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
17:41 Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
17:28 Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
17:00 Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
16:36 I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
15:27 I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
14:33 Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
14:06 Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
13:06 Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
12:35 Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
12:28 Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
11:27 Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
10:29 Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
09:54 Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
09:19 Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
08:32 Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
05:45 Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
02:06 Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
01:42 Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
00:08 Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica

Tuesday 20 March

22:08 Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
21:29 Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
20:51 Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
20:40 BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
20:39 Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
19:42 Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
19:02 McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
18:55 Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
18:40 England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
18:10 Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
18:05 Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
17:47 Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
17:18 Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
16:23 Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
16:19 Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
15:55 ´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
15:06 Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
14:11 Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
14:02 Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
13:28 I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
12:59 Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
11:52 Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
11:43 Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
10:44 Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
09:42 Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
07:26 Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
06:03 Okon quits as Mariners head coach
04:13 Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
03:46 Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
01:30 Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
00:37 Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent

La Liga table

# Team MP D P
1 Barcelona 29 +61 75
2 Atlético Madrid 29 +35 64
3 Real Madrid 29 +40 60
4 Valencia 29 +26 59
5 Villarreal 29 +7 47

Facebook

18+ GambleAware