I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant

Gerard Pique says he "almost s*** myself" when he found himself the target of a Roy Keane rant during his time at Manchester United.
A product of La Masia, Pique moved to Old Trafford in 2004 before returning to Barcelona in 2008, the Spain international becoming one of the world's finest defenders during his decade at Camp Nou.
But before heading to Catalonia, Pique provoked ire from famously fiery Irishman Keane after leaving his mobile phone on in the dressing room before a match.
"One of my very first matches at Old Trafford, we were in the dressing room getting ready, and I was nervous as hell," Pique wrote in The Players' Tribune.
"Imagine it - I'm 18 years old, and I'm sitting in that little dressing room putting on my socks next to Ruud van Nistelrooy and Ryan Giggs and Rio Ferdinand. I wanted to be invisible. I was thinking, 'Just do your job and go unnoticed'.
March 19, 2018
"So we're sitting there waiting for the gaffer to come in and speak to us, and I'm literally sitting right next to Roy Keane. The dressing room is so small that our legs are almost touching. There's no space at all. It's dead quiet. All of a sudden, you could hear this little vibration. Very soft.
"Bzzzzzz ……………….. Bzzzzzzz. Roy is looking around the room. Bzzzzzzz ….. Oh, s***. I realise it's me. It's my cell phone. I left it on vibrate, and it's in the pocket of my pants, stuffed in the clothes bag that's hanging right behind Roy's head.
"Roy can't find where the noise is coming from. Now he's looking around the room like a maniac. His eyes are darting everywhere, and he's trying to figure it out. You know the famous scene with Jack Nicholson in The Shining, when he bursts through the door? That's what he looked like.
"He screams out to everybody, 'Whose phone is that?!' Silence. He asks again. Silence. He asks a third time. 'Whose. Bloody. F*****g. Phone. Is. That?!'
"Finally, I spoke up, like a little boy. Very softly, I said, 'I'm so sorry. It's mine.' Roy put his arm around me, and he laughed, and he told me not to worry about it.
"No, come on, of course I'm joking! Roy lost his mind! He went nuts in front of everybody! It was incredible. I almost s*** myself. But it was a good lesson.
"Now, in 2018, everything is different. All these kids are on their iPhones before the matches. But back then, in 2006? It was a different world. You didn't do that. Especially not at United. Not in Roy's dressing room. It was one of a thousand mistakes that I made when I was at United!"
To read Spain and Barcelona defender Gerard Pique's inaugural post on The Players' Tribune, 'A Long Story', in full, please visit: https://www.theplayerstribune.com/en-us/articles/gerard-pique-a-long-story. The Players' Tribune connects players with fans through the power of storytelling and has today announced its global expansion in partnership with Pique.
|Santos not interested in Ronaldo to China links
|WATCH: Messi scores superb solo strike in Argentina training
|Koeman names Van Dijk new Netherlands captain
|Dybala and Icardi´s World Cup hopes doused by Sampaoli
|I almost s*** myself - Pique on Keane rant
|UEFA order PSG to close Auteuil stand
|Brilliant Bale basks in Wales record
|Neuer needs to play to make Germany´s World Cup squad – Low
|China 0 Wales 6: Record-breaking Bale leads demolition job in perfect start for Giggs
|Bale becomes Wales´ record goalscorer with China hat-trick
|The ´reality for people with a brain´ is Manchester United are in transition, Mourinho claims
|West Ham ban disruptive fans for life after Burnley chaos
|Iniesta hints at post-World Cup international retirement
|All we do is talk s*** - Pique goads Madrid stars over WhatsApp
|Euro 2016 humiliation helped England, claims Dele Alli
|Iniesta confident of two more years in Barcelona starting XI
|Kane probably the best striker in the world - Maguire
|Wenger told Wilshere he could leave Arsenal
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica
|Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
|Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
|Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
|BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
|Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
|Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
|McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
|Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
|England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
|Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
|Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
|Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
|Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
|Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
|Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
|´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
|Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
|Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
|Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
|I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
|Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
|Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
|Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
|Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
|Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
|Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
|Okon quits as Mariners head coach
|Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
|Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
|Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
|Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent