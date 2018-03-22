Article

Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup

22 March 2018 05:01

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said Gareth Bale is ready to star in the China Cup, though he will not take any risks over the fitness of the Real Madrid forward.

Bale is in China for the four-nation China Cup, starting on Thursday against the hosts, which also includes Uruguay and Czech Republic.

The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in Madrid, though he is expected to feature in Nanning following his goalscoring performance in last week's 6-3 win over Girona in LaLiga.

Giggs is preparing to take charge of his first match as Wales boss and the Manchester United legend was asked if he was under commercial pressure to play Bale.

"Yeah, of course," Giggs replied. "It's about all the players and getting feedback from them, how they feel… whether we should start players, give players a half, give players an hour, constantly monitoring them.

"We are able to use six subs so I will probably use all of them because a lot of players have played a lot of football and there are other players who need minutes as well."

Madrid will be sweating over Bale's participation in China, with a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Juventus looming on April 3.

"It's important the relationship with all the clubs. I've not spoken to [head coach Zinedine] Zidane, but I've spoken to Gareth," said Giggs.

"I've been in contact with him all the last few months regularly. I'm not stupid because it's an important part of the season.

"Any risks...stupid risks I won't be taking. But also it's my first game and I want to get my best team out there."

All eyes are on Bale in China and Giggs added: "It's the same when Becks [David Beckham] came into the [Manchester United] team. He took the limelight away from me.

"Gareth would have been out here in the Far East plenty of times with Real Madrid.

"Huge teams like United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, the players are used to the adulation they get especially in this part of the world because footballers are treated like gods."

