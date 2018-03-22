Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup

Wales manager Ryan Giggs said Gareth Bale is ready to star in the China Cup, though he will not take any risks over the fitness of the Real Madrid forward.
Bale is in China for the four-nation China Cup, starting on Thursday against the hosts, which also includes Uruguay and Czech Republic.
The 28-year-old has struggled with injuries and form in Madrid, though he is expected to feature in Nanning following his goalscoring performance in last week's 6-3 win over Girona in LaLiga.
Giggs is preparing to take charge of his first match as Wales boss and the Manchester United legend was asked if he was under commercial pressure to play Bale.
"Yeah, of course," Giggs replied. "It's about all the players and getting feedback from them, how they feel… whether we should start players, give players a half, give players an hour, constantly monitoring them.
"We are able to use six subs so I will probably use all of them because a lot of players have played a lot of football and there are other players who need minutes as well."
Madrid will be sweating over Bale's participation in China, with a Champions League quarter-final showdown against Juventus looming on April 3.
"It's important the relationship with all the clubs. I've not spoken to [head coach Zinedine] Zidane, but I've spoken to Gareth," said Giggs.
"I've been in contact with him all the last few months regularly. I'm not stupid because it's an important part of the season.
"Any risks...stupid risks I won't be taking. But also it's my first game and I want to get my best team out there."
All eyes are on Bale in China and Giggs added: "It's the same when Becks [David Beckham] came into the [Manchester United] team. He took the limelight away from me.
"Gareth would have been out here in the Far East plenty of times with Real Madrid.
"Huge teams like United, Real Madrid, Barcelona, Bayern Munich, the players are used to the adulation they get especially in this part of the world because footballers are treated like gods."
|If you play for Atletico, you must be committed – Koke responds to Griezmann speculation
|Giggs: Bale will feature for Wales in China Cup
|Maradona: Messi doesn´t have to prove himself by winning World Cup
|Cristiano Ronaldo hasn´t asked to leave Real Madrid amid China links – Perez
|Manchester United apply for professional women´s team
|Bolt a fan of Ronaldo, but compares his talent to Messi´s
|Heynckes definitely leaving at end of season, claims Ze Roberto
|Shaw issue a distraction from Manchester United´s failures, says Neville
|Hamsik withdraws from Slovakia squad
|Griezmann backs Pogba to prove doubters wrong for France
|Sanchez ´expected something better´ from Manchester United move
|Javi Martinez in the dark over Spain squad omission
|Giggs feeling the tension ahead of Wales debut
|Juventus confirm Alex Sandro thigh injury
|Hart praises ´loyal guy´ Southgate amid World Cup axe fears
|I miss Morata, says recalled Costa
|I can improve even more at Manchester City - Bernardo Silva
|Neymar will be fit for the World Cup, insists Ronaldo
|Costa thinks Griezmann will stay at Atletico Madrid
|Ferdinand worried by England´s World Cup striker options
|Stam leaves Reading after wretched run
|Neymar is great, we´ll see if he joins Real Madrid – Asensio
|Maguire tips ´nightmare´ Vardy to replace injured Kane
|Malcom ready to leave Bordeaux and chase Bayern ´dream´
|Asensio insists Zidane was not unfair to him
|Griezmann wants future resolved before World Cup
|Nocerino wants Conte return after Italy´s World Cup ´disaster´
|Iconic 2002 World Cup haircut was media distraction, reveals Ronaldo
|Wright: Difficult for Liverpool sensation Salah to resist Real Madrid
|Yaya Toure yet to report for international duty, confirm Ivory Coast
|Morrison confirms plans to play for Jamaica
|Germany should be proud to have Sane, says Tah
|Bertrand out of England friendlies with back injury
|Young backs Mourinho over Shaw treatment
|BVBolt? Athletics great scores header while training in Dortmund kit
|Fekir will look to leave Lyon the right way, says agent
|Alisson loves Roma and we haven´t discussed Liverpool move, insists agent
|McTominay: I always wanted to play for Scotland
|Chiesa vows to honour Astori with Italy displays
|England´s Pope ready for Heaton challenge amid World Cup race
|Lautaro Martinez confirms impending Inter move
|Morata wasn´t happy with Spain snub, admits Alonso
|Raiola rages over Italy´s Balotelli snub
|Raiola hopes Reina to Milan hastens Donnarumma exit
|Former Sevilla coach Berizzo eyeing return after beating cancer
|Cutrone did not expect whirlwind Milan season and Italy call-up
|´Happy´ Kepa mulled over Real Madrid move
|Lucas Vazquez keen on Real Madrid stay
|Juventus clear Chiellini of serious injury
|Newcastle charged as youth team allegedly breach advertising regulations
|I did not betray Roma – Pjanic could not pass up Juventus opportunity
|Title-chasing Sarri closes on Napoli renewal as he hopes to repay fans
|Messi and Ronaldo reveal World Cup kits
|Nara praises Inter project as Icardi talks continue
|Marseille´s Rami wants to ´tickle´ PSG
|Salah can push on to Messi´s level - Robertson
|Iniesta better than last year – Lopetegui
|Okon quits as Mariners head coach
|Lopetegui: Morata must earn World Cup spot
|Ronaldo has asked about China – Scolari
|Ronaldo: I always show I´m the best
|Manchester United not in Jorginho talks, says Napoli star´s agent